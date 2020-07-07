Mirosoft invests $2.5M in UW CREATE, a center for accessible technology

With transitions from classrooms to Zoom breakout rooms and office desks to conference calls bringing tech accessibility to the forefront of education and business, the UW recently announced the launch of the Center for Research and Education on Accessible Technology (CREATE), fed by a $2.5 million investment from Microsoft.
UW CREATE utilizes a cross-disciplinary approach by bringing together faculty from the College of Engineering, the Information School, and UW Medicine, with a mission to make technology accessible and to make the world accessible through technology.
Co-directors Jennifer Mankoff and Jacob Wobbrock have been working closely with Anat Caspi, director for translation, and Richard Ladner, director for education, to ensure the center is equipped with the tools needed to succeed in its mission of providing accessible technology to UW students and beyond.
Many people with disabilities rely on technology to make the world more accessible to them. Those with disabilities have long been requesting to attend things remotely when they cannot go in person. Now the whole world is doing that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not always in ways that are accessible, Mankoff explained.
Identifying these issues early on and making accessible accommodations provides flexibility and resilience when things change in the world. This is the type of work the UW CREATE hopes to explore and improve upon.
“Accessibility is our focus, but we also, as part of that, feel very strongly about intending to ensure the work we do translates into real-world impact and to ensure that we are advancing in the careers of people with disabilities by bringing accessibility into education,” Mankoff said. “It's really important, right now especially, to think about groups that are marginalized in different ways and lift them up and increase access.”
In order to achieve this goal, the center has formed an interdisciplinary team of faculty that span six different departments.
“It is our goal to think about accessibility in a cross-disciplinary way so we bring together faculty from the College of Engineering, the Information School, and UW Medicine and disability studies, and we think all of those different perspectives are really important to doing work and doing it right,” Mankoff said.
CREATE strives to promote inclusivity when it comes to data collection to ensure that all students are represented in research that benefits student life within the UW community.
“We make sure that people with disabilities are represented in that data and how various types of information can inform and enhance the experience of living with a disability,” Mankoff said. “We have set an intention to think very hard about intersectional identities with disabilities — how race and disabilities interact, for example — and how we can make sure we aren't just looking at a subset of people with disabilities in the work that we do.”
Microsoft is the industry research group that has the most investment in disability right now, according to Mankoff.
Mankoff focuses on researching ways to improve the experiences of students at the UW and understanding how data can be collected that represents disability in that experience. She also looks at how things like microaggressions and access issues play into student life, student retention, and broader structural issues.
“We hope to become a place where students with disabilities and faculty with disabilities can communicate with each other and think about how to make the UW a better place for people with disabilities to succeed,” Mankoff said.
Interested students can join the UW CREATE mailing list here for more information.
