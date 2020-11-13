Following the buzz: Bug-sized cameras used to track murder hornets

Vikram Iyer, a researcher at the UW, has developed bug-sized tracking devices to track the Asian giant hornet, nicknamed the “murder hornet.” Iyer and the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are working together to track and eradicate the beehive-targeting pests.
The WSDA is concerned that the non-native Asian giant hornet will become an invasive species for bees as the hornet’s competition in Asia, consisting of wasps and animals, is not present in Washington state.
Another unsettling issue for the WSDA is the hornet’s slaughter faze.
“There is one time of year where they have the tendency to go out and attack beehives, and that’s where they get the name ‘murder hornets,’” Iyer said.
According to Iyer, the tracking devices can be thought of like the Bluetooth devices that you attach to your keys when you lose them. The tiny trackers, attached to individual hornets, send out radio signals periodically to researchers.
To combat their energetic movement, Iyer and the WSDA resorted to an interesting method for attaching the technology to the bee-killers.
“If you put them on ice, they start slowing down,” Iyer said, “There comes a point where they are not very active and you can pick them up and handle them.”
Iyer has done work in the past with tiny cameras, notably attaching a steering-camera to a beetle back in August. Building upon this technology, he is now assisting the WSDA in finding the hornet species reportedly located in Washington.
“We are leveraging the fact that a lot of companies have already built up these technologies for some of these really small chips, and we can use that to build different applications like [hornet tracking],” Iyer said.
In the first attempt to track a hornet, Iyer and the WSDA’s team of entomologists were unsuccessful in using the tiny-camera technology.
“The team and neighbors tracked the hornet from tree to tree for about an hour before losing [the hornet’s] signal in the forest,” the WSDA’s stakeholder update for October stated. “Both staff and several neighbors spent the remainder of the afternoon searching the area for the tracking signal (which would transmit for approximately 12 hours) but, unfortunately, it could not be located.”
For the second attempt, Iyer and the team tried a different approach of attaching the technology to a hornet. Making use of dental floss, the team hung a tracking device from the waist of the hornet. While initially successful in leading researchers to a nest, the attempt failed after the hornet’s signal was lost.
After realizing that the insect-species could carry the weight of Iyer’s devices, the WSDA team’s third attempt used commercial radio tracking tags on a hornet, which had stronger batteries and a longer signal range.
In this attempt Oct. 24, WSDA entomologists eradicated Washington’s first Asian giant hornet nest located in Blaine, Washington.
“The eradication went very smoothly, even though our original plan had to be adapted due to the fact that the nest was in a tree, rather than the ground,” managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a WSDA news release.
For now, Iyer and his tiny trackers will continue to assist the WSDA’s efforts to completely eradicate the Asia-native hornets.
