Public health director Patty Hayes receives prestigious alumni award

People working in healthcare are getting more and more recognition for keeping people informed and safe. Seattle and King County public health director Patty Hayes is one of the latest to be honored.
Hayes, who graduated from the UW School of Nursing with a baccalaureate and master’s degree, received the prestigious UW Alumnus Summa Laude Dignatus Award earlier this month. This annual award is the highest honor a UW graduate can be given from the university.
Hayes, along with health officer Jeffrey Duchin, have been leaders in King County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayes and much of her staff have worked on response efforts every single day for three months straight.
Hayes directs King County’s health department, which includes a staff of over 1,500 people, and manages the public health budget and all of its services. A large part of her job is making the critical public health decisions that impact the nearly 2.2 million people living in King County. It’s up to her to keep everyone in the loop.
“I need to keep the County leadership, City leadership, Board of Health and both County & City council informed and engaged,” Hayes said in an email.
In this challenging time, an important part of her job is to attain the resources needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to lead her staff bravely and effectively.
“Every day we are facing new challenges and an incredible level of work during this pandemic,” Hayes said. “The demands on staff and the need for decision-making and response at the right time to protect the public is a huge pressure.”
Despite the long hours and many challenges, Hayes finds her job rewarding because of the big impact she and her staff are able to make in peoples’ lives.
“The county has 2.2 million people who count on public health programs so that children can have the best start and opportunity to thrive; restaurants prepare and serve food safely; the Emergency Medical System is available for everyone; and communicable diseases are prevented as well as addressed when there is an outbreak,” Hayes said. “That is just a few of the things we do that make me so proud.”
Hayes has not only been a leader for the King County health department, but also a powerful force behind the Best Starts for Kids (BSK) initiative, a health program that encourages a healthy community for children to thrive in.
BSK supports King County families and their children by investing $65 million per year into strategies such as child care, health consultations, building skills in adults who take care of children, and partnering with schools to provide services like mental health support and restorative practices for children who have experienced trauma.
Hayes used education gained at the UW to create change in the world. Through her work, she has shown future nurses how taking initiative can change the course of public health for communities across the nation.
“The School of Nursing and School of Public Health are so amazing with amazing leaders,” Hayes said. “I have the heart and spirit of a Husky now and always.”
Reach contributing writer Bella Swart at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @BellaSwart4
