UW students involved in the Washington Bus hold peer listening session on criminal justice

Among conversations of dismantling structural racism, the topic of abolishing the prison industrial complex is prominent, along with defunding the police.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to meet in person, students at the UW, students from other universities, and members of the community are creating space to have these types of conversations over Zoom.
Members of the Washington Bus Fellowship held a peer listening session earlier this month to discuss criminal justice.
The Washington Bus Fellowship is an organization that centers youth voices, experiences, and perspectives across a variety of topics. This year, the focus was on criminal justice, climate justice, and housing justice.
“These conversations are important because they can dispel stereotypes and misconceptions about the why and how of disproportionate impacts of the criminal justice system,” Rachel Smithers, incoming ASUW director of diversity efforts and host of the peer listening session, said. “So that we can instead shift the focus to methods that are proactive — ones that reduce the need to change an unjust system.”
During the conversation, participants were able to share their own personal stories and connections to incarceration. Some said they had family members directly affected; others said the system was a foreign concept to them and they hadn’t ever considered the abolition of prisons.
The discussion focused specifically on the pervasive impacts of the “school-to-prison pipeline,” which the NAACP describes as “a phenomenon that pushes children out of school and hastens their entry into the juvenile, and eventually the criminal justice system, where prison is the end of the road.”
Historically, inequities, such as segregation in education, concentrated poverty, and racial disparities in law enforcement, have all contributed to the pipeline.
“Talking about criminal justice is important because it encompasses a lot of problems, including police brutality, mass incarceration, lack of access to education, good jobs, and voting rights,” Rachel Izuagbe, UW student and another host of the session, said in an interview. “It's an umbrella for a lot of the problems the Black community and POC face; a lot of the problems with racism and economic injustice are tied into this."
Defunding the police and reallocating those funds into Black and brown communities has been a focal point of the current protest movement following George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police.
“When I think about defunding the police, it means defunding cops, sheriffs, school officers,” Zawadi Chege, a graduate of Tacoma Community College, said. “And using that money to better support communities, and especially help prevent kids from being exposed to the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Chege mentioned that one of the main reasons children and young adults get caught up in the school-to-prison pipeline is lack of access to resources.
“When you’re thinking of demands, you should think of whether this demand reduces money,” Chege said. “For example, a solution was to give cops body cameras. That sounds good at first, but the problem is that it means more funding for the police, and that has already proven to not be effective.”
Participants were asked to share their own perception of law enforcement as well as interactions they have had with police. Many remarked they had their fair share of negative experiences; others said they had never interacted with police.
All agreed that the system has to change.
“People need to understand there isn’t just one way to fix the problem.” Izuagbe said. “Even if we don’t get rid of the police, there just has to be a complete change of how we train them, what communities they are in, who they are recruiting to be officers. If anything, I am hopeful that in the future people understand that there needs to be an intersectional look on every area of our lives.”
