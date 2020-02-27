East Asia library renamed after $6 million endowment

Tucked away on the third floor of Gowen Hall lies a quiet library. Its patrons sit clustered at the long tables, the sounds of whispers, page turns, and creaking chairs echoing around as light filters in from the lofty windows. This space, formerly known as the East Asia Library, was officially renamed the Atsuhiko and Ina Goodwin Tateuchi East Asia Library earlier this year.
The name change comes in the wake of a $6 million donation by the Tateuchi Foundation — the second-largest donation to a UW library after an endowment by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1989.
The Tateuchis, both UW alumni, were introduced to the library and its staff in 2007, and began supporting the facility in 2008 with their first donation of $128,000. The main purpose of that money? Cataloging.
“Many books remained uncataloged all this time,” Zhijia Shen, the director of the East Asia Library, said. “That backlog’s been on my mind when I came here — ‘we got to take care of that.’”
At that time, according to Shen, the library’s collection consisted of about 80,000 materials, a number which looks small compared to the current 800,000 volumes.
“When Mrs. Tateuchi walked in, we chatted and I found out she was a librarian and was a cataloger,” Shen said. “She totally agreed with me that buying books and not cataloging them and not providing access is useless. You box them up, nobody know you have it, [they] take up space. So providing access is critical. We really clicked on that.”
Through the years, financial support from the Tateuchis has provided the library with the resources to catalog much of their collection, which includes mainly Chinese, Japanese, and Korean language collections with some Tibetan and Mongolian language materials.
The foundation has also funded several programs, such as a visiting librarian initiative with Keio University in Japan, and inspired a partnership between the University of British Columbia and a rare books specialist from Beijing (Peking) University.
“All these wonderful things inspired by [the] Tateuchi experience,” Shen said.
But another problem Shen said the library faces is preservation. Many objects, like books, maps, and art collections, can be more than 100 years old, at which point preservation is required to keep them in a usable condition.
“If we don’t catalog them, nobody can preserve them,” Shen said. “Catalog is the key to move the whole thing. We have to know what we have and catalog them in order to preserve them and digitize them and serve them; loan to people to do anything, to use them.”
Funding from the Tateuchis was again secured, this time to send library staff to conferences in Asia to learn about the preservation differences required for Asian materials, which, according to Shen, includes things like the fact that paper and binding are different from Western materials.
But for Shen and the rest of the Tateuchi East Asia Library staff, it wasn’t about the money, it was about working toward a goal of cultural unification through the library’s collection.
“I feel we share a lot in common with the foundation,” Shen said. “If you look at their website, ‘bridge’ is the word they emphasize, bridge cultures, reach out to people and bridge. And we actually always promote bridging cultures. We think it’s one of our missions — to bridge the cultures across the Pacific. If you look around, look at our staff, we are a very diverse group of people, so we feel we share the Tateuchi story.”
Laughing, Shen also recounted her experience learning about the donation.
“We got together to have a cake — it had our new name on it … and then we had Champagne, and we used the mugs to drink Champagne because we don’t have other cups,” she said. “We just used coffee mugs. When Dean Wilson came here, she said ‘They tested you, you all worked so hard, you earned this.’”
Together, Shen said she and the library staff hope to work alongside the foundation toward their common goal, stressing the importance of people — not money — in getting the job done.
“I feel like it’s only natural for us to be named the Tateuchi East Asia Library,” Shen said. “I think that’s the best name we could get.”
