Provost Mark Richards celebrates, anticipates challenges in the year to come

There was a hum in the air around the crowd that gathered in the foyer of the HUB Lyceum before the doors opened to the annual Provost Town Hall Wednesday.
Provost Mark Richards began by saying that “in a period of great anxiety and political tensions” the university is more important than ever in its role as “an engine of discovery and hope.”
Richards transitioned to what he called a “talk about the plumbing” of the university — a fitting metaphor for what was ultimately a conversation around the immensity of the work yet to be done to improve it.
“First, we invest in talent and in people,” Richards said.
He celebrated the new deans of several colleges and shared his pride that so many of them are women. He quickly worked back the excitement by acknowledging the fact that the university is otherwise behind in its commitment to recruiting graduate students, citing the challenges around the cost of living in Seattle among others.
He shared his frustration that the UW has $2 billion of deferred maintenance and posed the question, “What do we leave to future generations of the state of Washington?” He spoke of new projects such as Oak Hall as well as the older buildings on campus, many of them overdue for repair.
A member of the audience at one point protested the university’s fossil fuel investments. The provost calmly returned the shouts with the request that the concerns be voiced during the Q&A session which would follow, and after a few more shouts the voice quieted and left the hall.
Richards touched on the need for a “transformation” in the software and methodology the school uses to manage its finances.
“Some would say we’re about two decades behind,” he said.
He said he was “impressed by the degree to which diversity is something integral to the spirit of the university.” He touched on the urgency of the work to be done to improve student mental health, as well as ideas to address capacity limitations, such as piloting a data science minor for non-STEM students.
The conversation wrapped up on a philosophical note, with Richards talking about what improves the UW.
The university, Richards said, “carries a lot of expectations, and is limited in all resources … except for people.” Investing in the people, he reiterated, is the key to its growth and improvement.
Sitting in the reception area eating a cookie and drinking some cider after the program, Edward Wei, a senior studying finance and material science and engineering, said he likes to attend these town halls for “free food, learning, and making connections.”
He said he was sometimes upset by the political polarity often felt on campus. Yet, there he sat in a small group in a civil conversation — pleasant, even — about the state of the university and maybe how students might make it better.
Watch the full Town Hall here.
Reach contributing writer Austin Van Der Veen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
