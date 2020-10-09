UW researchers attribute over 200 deaths to September wildfire smoke

A recent study out of the UW’s department of environmental & occupational health sciences found an increase in mortality rate due to the September wildfire smoke that enveloped the region.
The smoke, which blanketed much of western Washington for nearly two weeks, caused a spike in complications from respiratory, cardiovascular, and other health effects, ultimately leading to more than 200 deaths above average, the researchers found.
In a changing climate, smoke events are expected to become more frequent throughout much of the West Coast, prompting researchers to shift their research focus.
“We previously didn’t work on wildfire a lot, our group, but this year we felt that wildfire impacted a lot of people,” Yisi Liu, a doctoral student in environmental & occupational hygiene, said. “We had three team members experience headaches, so that caught our attention that maybe we should look at the health impacts.”
Over 6 million Washingtonians have been exposed to “very unhealthy” or worse air quality for at least two days this year, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology. Over 5.5 million Washingtonians have been exposed for at least five days — more than the previous five years combined.
Due to their size — smaller than a human hair — wildfire smoke particles travel much further than typical hazardous air pollutants, such as car emissions. The smoke that socked in Seattle last month mainly originated from central Oregon and California, traveling hundreds of miles into Washington state.
The tiny particles enter into the body during inhalation and can ultimately lead to many health effects in the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.
While elderly people and those with underlying health conditions, such as asthma, are the most likely to be affected, heavy wildfire smoke is unhealthy for any individual to be exposed to. People who are pregnant, exercising, or exposing themselves for extended periods of time may be impacted the greatest.
Liu’s research and updated analysis found that during the weeks of heavy wildfire smoke coverage, there was an 8.6% increase in all-cause mortality, 6.9% more cardiovascular disease deaths, and 9.4% more respiratory disease deaths.
With fires still burning in California, the possibility for continued smoke impacts in Washington still looms, but the possibility of health impacts in future summers is the main concern.
Although many of the known impacts are short-term, Edmund Seto, the senior author of the study and associate professor in environmental & occupational health sciences, did not dismiss the potential for long-term effects.
“If this is going to be a recurring problem year after year for this part of this world,” he said, “It then becomes a chronic issue — we could actually see some decrements in life expectancy.”
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
