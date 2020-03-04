Postdoc goes viral on Twitter: How ice dropping can be used as call for action on climate change

It sounds like a gunshot firing, followed by a slow, rhythmic heartbeat. No, that's not a scene from a thriller movie, it’s the sound made when scientists in Antarctica decide to drop ice down a 90-meter deep borehole.
Peter Neff, one of the scientists working in Antarctica at the time and a UW postdoctoral scholar in the earth and space sciences department, shared a video of the ice dropping sound on Twitter, garnering over 10 million views.
Neff, overwhelmed by the response, wanted to clarify on Twitter the real reason why such a video was even possible.
“Woah woah woah, we weren’t just there to drop ice,” Neff said in an interview. “Here’s an article about the recent results from this place, that says these ice cores have shown that we’re underestimating human methane emissions.”
Neff is a glaciologist who specializes in gathering climate information retrieved from ice cores, cylinders of ice drilled out of an ice sheet or a glacier that contains layers that go back years. Those layers contain air bubbles trapped from the atmosphere.
That air can tell us a lot about the Earth’s climate during past eras. Neff analyzes ice cores that date back to the 1870s.
“Most of the human modifications of the atmosphere have happened in the last 150 years,” Neff said. “The 1870s is a time when most of the emissions of the greenhouse gases had yet to happen, sort of at the beginning of the industrial revolution.”
Neff’s interest in geological sciences started here at the UW, where he did his undergraduate studies.
“I didn’t come to UW thinking I was gonna be a science major,” Neff said. “I came across geology 101 and I was hooked on the way that geology tells a story and tells us history, and so ice cores are sort of the very cutting edge of that.”
Neff and a group of other scientists working together in a camp funded by a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant visited Antarctica, an ideal research spot for geology.
“You don’t have that much to do for fun out there,” Neff said. “We’re working long days, 12-14 hours a day seven days a week. So usually our main entertainment is maybe going for a walk if it’s safe, or watching movies.”
Such limitations of entertainment birthed the idea of dropping ice down the drilled out ice cores, which led to his video going viral on Twitter.
Neff emphasizes that the results of his work alongside other scientists is incredibly important for the general public to be aware of given the ongoing climate crisis. He believes that his video getting this much engagement can be used to draw more attention to the pressing results that suggest an underestimation of greenhouse gas emissions.
“We’re not doing anything near enough to reduce our emissions or even prepare for the consequences,” Neff said.
Neff believes the most effective course of action for people to take is to vote for a leader who will acknowledge the scientific data on climate change and act on it.
“The presidential elections this year, for a number of reasons, could not be more important,” Neff said.
His experience in Antarctica highlighted to him the importance of observant leadership.
“I think that Antarctica has this model of how we can all work in our communities back home,” Neff said. “And how we can work as countries and nations to cooperate on all the various challenges that we face as a society.”
