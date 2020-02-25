‘The ability to change the world’: CoMotion director takes over as UW’s head of innovation

Innovation is a word used countlessly in academic institutions and business ventures — a buzzword in its truest form.
For François Baneyx, however, innovation has a specific meaning.
“I define innovation as a creative pursuit that has a practical impact,” Baneyx, the UW’s new vice provost for innovation, said. “Innovation has the ability to change the world.”
Originally from France, Baneyx first came to the United States as a graduate student through an exchange program at the University of Texas in Austin. He completed his education all the way to a doctorate in chemical engineering before accepting a position as assistant professor at the UW. Baneyx then completed his postdoctoral fellowship at DuPont University, and has held various roles at the UW and elsewhere since.
Baneyx’s promotion in January to this position was announced at the inaugural UW Innovation Roundtable. It came as no surprise, since Baneyx had already been serving in the position in an interim role since July 2019.
In his new job, Baneyx works with the outside community to promote what the UW is doing to innovate in fields ranging from medicine to technology. This includes bringing awareness to the economic and social impact of the UW’s research and facilitating partnerships with outside organizations.
One example of success is the formation of PvP Biologics, a company working to develop a therapeutic product to treat celiac disease. Postdoctoral researcher Ingrid Swanson came to CoMotion after working on this research at the UW’s Institute for Protein Design. She wanted to create a company that would allow her to continue this research, and CoMotion helped facilitate a $35 million deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical so Swanson could make her dream a reality.
“My role is to harness the creativity of our students and faculty to help them make an impact in the world,” Baneyx said. “What we are uniquely positioned to do is to help them make an impact in terms of commercialization, licensing, and other types of intangible impacts.”
Baneyx also serves as the director of CoMotion, which he described as “the collaborative hub” for the UW. The office facilitates research projects throughout the community and provides support for the ideas and ventures of students and faculty.
“Our role is to take advantage of the intellectual property that comes out of UW and develop it in a variety of different ways,” Baneyx said.
A crucial aspect of CoMotion is providing funding for entrepreneurs, which it does through partnerships with organizations such as Amazon and BECU, to help support innovative development.
In 2019, Reuters named the UW the most innovative public university in the world. And the university was ninth in the nation for the number of startups launched in 2017, according to the Association of University Technology Managers.
Although Baneyx is unsure what the future holds, he strives to facilitate innovation by supporting the UW community in their ventures.
“Encourage your fellow students to think creatively and think anything is possible,” Baneyx said. “Everybody can make an impact, and this is a great place to do so. We are always ready to help.”
