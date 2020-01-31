College Inn begins complete renovation of its rooms under new ownership

With new ownership, the U-District’s College Inn is undergoing a major renovation to revamp the historic property.
The 111-year-old hotel started its renovation about seven months ago by replacing all of the hotel's furniture.
“The furniture was really bad,” the new owner Rob Ahrens said.
Ahrens said that previous owners, who had the 40th street property for over 16 years, didn’t really change anything in the hotel.
“And they just kind of let the hotel get into a bit of disrepair,” he said.
Renovations were also focused on changing the decor of the rooms, so Ahrens has been working with a designer to update the color schemes and artwork of the European-style hotel. However, Ahrens wanted to ensure the hotel’s rich history remains represented throughout.
“Rather than doing some generic artwork for the hotel, I thought, ‘Let’s give some artwork that tells about the history of the hotel,’” he said.
Ahrens is currently working with the UW libraries to license the photos he wants to use in the hotel from the UW’s photo collections.
Another major change is the addition of individual bathrooms, as the hotel previously only had communal bathrooms. Ahrens said this deterred older guests from staying at the hotel.
Guests of The College Inn, which is home to several restaurants, are mainly people visiting the UW or checking out the U-District. Ahrens said two-thirds of the guests have a connection to the university and about 10% are visitors to the UW Medical Center a few blocks away.
The new owner is working with the Foster School of Business’s consulting program in which undergraduates are assisting with marketing for the hotel by making the old hotel appeal to possible customers between the ages of 18 and 40.
The consultants have been helping him create a stronger online presence for the hotel and improve the website.
Another big project was turning the top floor area of the four-floor building into an Airbnb apartment. Ahrens said the top floor hasn’t been used for years, and he plans to utilize the space and make it into a long-term living area.
With that, Ahrens expressed his concern that the hotel’s previous state is still affecting people’s view of it. He emphasized that prices — under $80 a night — will stay low.
“By offering a lower price we are getting lots of people in here,” he said. “The reviews have gone way up.”
Ahrens said the goal is to have most of the renovations done by the end of winter.
Reach contributing writer Ruwida Muqabel at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rruwidaa
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.