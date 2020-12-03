Student senate introduces 2021 legislative agenda

The Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) Senate began reviewing the 2021 ASUW Legislative Agenda on Tuesday and is set to pass it during next week’s meeting.
The legislative agenda represents the UW student body’s values and the causes that ASUW will lobby for at the state legislature, which reopens for a new session Jan. 11.
This year’s legislative agenda includes:
Increase state funding for the UW
Citing economic losses suffered during COVID-19, the bill opposes any tuition increases and urges the state legislature to expand investments in higher education.
Tuition is currently $11,659 per year for Washington state residents and $39,028 for nonresidents. Over 52% of students receive some form of financial aid.
Increase access to health care through student health insurance
The senate is lobbying for a statewide, opt-out health insurance plan that is open to all students. The bill proposes the creation of a statewide task force to research long-term solutions for improving access to affordable health care for students, as well as coverage for reproductive health services in student health plans.
Several universities in Oregon, including Portland State University, have implemented similar affordable opt-out student health care plans.
Reallocate resources around campus safety
The agenda calls for the removal of current campus policing systems in favor of “more transparent and equitable campus safety” and calls for the reallocation of campus law enforcement appropriations into other areas, including mental health services, food and housing access, and addiction treatment.
The agenda also emphasizes policies to reduce the use of deadly force in campus policing, including a mandate that mental health professionals respond to crisis calls.
Though the university has pledged to reduce the campus police force by 20% and introduce unarmed campus safety officers, UWPD’s most recent employee union contract reduces accountability and transparency.
Promote student mental health and wellness
The senate also seeks increased funding for student mental health services to bring the counselor to student ratio from roughly 1:1,700 to the recommended 1:1,000. It would also give counselors quality-of-life raises to reduce burnout, provide long-term funding for counselors, and encourage policies that increase diversity among counseling staff.
The number of students seeking mental health services has spiked amid the ongoing pandemic. According to the agenda, a recent mental health survey showed 75% of UW students reported that their mental health had worsened, and 40% were experiencing depressive symptoms.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website. It plans to vote on the agenda next week.
Reach reporter Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.