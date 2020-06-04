Students bring up questions of policy and change to President Cauce in senate meeting

In one of the last ASUW Student Senate meetings of the quarter, the weekly session looked a bit different than usual.
The meeting began with a forum with UW President Ana Mari Cauce that was intended to take 20 minutes, but ended up lasting more than two hours. As a result of the unexpected length of the forum, the remaining business was tabled for next Tuesday.
Cauce started out the forum by informing attendees that students now have the ability to convert their grades this quarter from standard grading to satisfactory/not satisfactory (S/NS) without charge and regardless of whether or not the class is a major requirement. The measure is meant to help students who may have struggled academically due to the extreme circumstances surrounding this quarter.
Cauce also affirmed that there will be actions taken to make the university more diverse by means of hiring more Black faculty and making campus safer for Black students starting with anti-bias, de-escalation, and anti-racism training for UWPD officers.
Several students spoke during the forum to express their frustrations and anguish with the UW’s response to the distress many students, specifically Black students, have been experiencing these past few weeks engendered by the police killing of George Floyd and many others.
Students called into question the decision to offer the option to S/NS classes this late in the quarter, feeling that it is not an adequate measure given the hard work Black students had been putting into classes prior to the past few weeks.
A common sentiment expressed was frustration for the lack of uniform policy throughout the school regarding the actions taken by professors to accommodate the needs of students during this tumultuous time.
While some professors have made it a point to be accommodating to students by canceling or making final exams optional, others have disregarded the pleas of students to make adjustments to class policy for those who have been significantly impacted by the current events of the country. Cauce expressed her understanding and sympathy, but remained firm on the academic freedom professors have to decide how to grade and make accommodations as they please.
The meeting ended by informing attendees that next week’s meeting will focus on legislation for these matters. The final senate meeting of the quarter will be held next Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Zoom links and agendas can be found here.
Reach contributing writer Katie Wilton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @katiegwilton
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.