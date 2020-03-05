President Ana Mari Cauce talks novel coronavirus at ASUW Senate meeting

The ASUW Student Senate passed a resolution Tuesday, March 3, calling for an updated UW administration response to COVID-19, a major topic of discussion as a student petition with over 21,000 signatures called for a suspension of Seattle-campus operations.
President Ana Mari Cauce was also present to answer questions and respond to concerns about the recent novel coronavirus outbreak that has yet to come to the UW.
“The best advice we are getting is that this is not the time to be suspending classes, to be suspending events,” Cauce said. “We are prepared for the fact and have been talking to our faculty very actively to go into the mode [of isolation] should the recommendations cover that we should do that.”
Alongside Cauce was Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, a professor of infectious diseases at the UW, who said all branches of UW Medicine are “working around the clock to take care of patients and to test people in coordination with King County Public Health.”
UW Medicine’s network including UW Medical Center, Northwest Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, and Valley Medical Center have been collaborating to take care of patients and to test people in coordination with King County Public Health.
Gottlieb also explained how to avoid contracting the virus.
“To protect ourselves, if you are sick, if you have a fever, cough, runny nose, sneezing, you should stay home and contact your healthcare provider,” he said. “If you don’t have a healthcare provider and you are a student, contact Hall Health and other appropriate personnel, including Bothell and Tacoma campuses.”
Cauce said she looked over the petition calling for the closure of UW Seattle operations and restated that this is not the right time.
“At the end of the day, if you make the decision not to go to class, we will be maximally flexible in terms of trying to make sure you get your grades, and you are not penalized,” Cauce said.
The senate also passed a resolution for a task force on international student engagement comprised of various on-campus departments, ASUW personnel, and elected students. The objective of the task force would be to investigate ways for the ASUW to represent international students’ concerns into ASUW and UW policy as well as addressing employment and academic resources, discrimination, and stereotypes against the international student body.
Reach contributing writer Kenny Ly at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ken12318323
