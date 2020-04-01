How donations are fueling coronavirus testing at UW virology

The UW virology department has been leading the way for COVID-19 testing in Washington state, partly due to donations from across the country.
The donations themselves have ranged from $10 to upward of $1,000, and during the week of March 18, the UW Medicine Emergency Response Fund received roughly $250,000 from supporters.
“Thank you so much for going into battle so that we may be safe,” one person who donated $100 wrote.
The funds help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing, inpatient care and capacity, along with research and other efforts to slow the spread of the virus. The virology department, housed in the UW Medicine’s department of laboratory medicine, has been working around the clock, and can now test about 3,000 cases per day in hopes of helping identify and combat the virus. This number has grown from early March when the department was only able to test under 1,000 cases per day.
The funds further increase the level of safety for the volunteers and employees of the department, according to a press release.
An employee, doctor, nurse, or volunteer requires the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes sterile gloves, masks, and face shields, all of which are currently in short supply. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently said medical practitioners should start to “implement limited re-use of facemasks” or in the case that there are none available to instead use homemade masks in the form of bandanas or scarves.
Since launching its donation page March 18, UW Medicine received 50,000 surgical masks for their healthcare workers, courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla.
As the amount of PPE for sale starts to drop, the prices can start to rise exponentially and Amazon has taken some steps to prevent price-gouging on its marketplace.
With the help of the donation page, UW Medicine has been able to keep up with the rising prices around the country. Seeing this need, Connie and Steve Ballmer donated $10 million to UW Medicine to help fight the coronavirus.
“This extraordinary gift is critical to expand testing at the speed and scale required to save lives,” UW Medicine CEO Dr. Paul Ramsey said in a statement.
The UW’s virology department plans to continue to increase its ability to test and research the disease in the coming weeks and are asking for everyone’s assistance. For people unable to donate financially or supply PPE or other equipment, they ask for them to continue practicing social distancing strategies and self-care hygiene.
Messages of support for frontline healthcare workers are also being collected on the UW Medicine website.
“Some of our staff have had few breaks as we see an increasing number of coronavirus patients and change how our hospitals and clinics are operating,” Lisa Brandenburg, president of UW Medicine hospitals and clinics, said in a press release. “Kind notes and positive messages have been greatly appreciated. UW Medicine has an amazing team that is working to care for our community in this unprecedented time.”
