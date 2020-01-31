Three UW students screened for coronavirus test negative

The three UW students screened for coronavirus over the past week have tested negative.
Fear spread throughout the community Sunday night when the university sent a campus-wide email announcing that three UW students were being screened for coronavirus after recently traveling to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.
When the university sent the notification, one student had already tested negative. On Tuesday, another student was announced to not have the virus and the third screened student tested negative Thursday.
Another person was admitted Tuesday to UW Medical Center’s Northwest campus to be tested for coronavirus. A press release sent that evening said the patient is in satisfactory condition and being isolated.
“Testing criteria developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are designed to cast a wide net, and most people who have symptoms listed in the criteria will not have the disease,” a UW Medicine spokesperson said in the press release.
Wednesday afternoon, Harborview Medical Center also admitted a patient being evaluated for coronavirus or other illnesses. That person was released Thursday to home monitoring with test results pending from the CDC.
The UW students were not expected to have the virus, so the negative test results didn’t come as a surprise.
Symptoms for coronavirus range widely, and can result in death, according to the CDC. Specific symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
The CDC believes that symptoms of coronavirus “may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure,” according to its website.
The UW still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus and the only such case in the state was in Snohomish County. Eight other Washingtonians have tested negative and nine other residents are awaiting test results, according to the state health department.
All the confirmed coronavirus patients in the United States were based on travelers to Wuhan, but the first case of person-to-person transmission came on Thursday.
The university’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases is in charge of monitoring the outbreak on campus and coordinating with local and state health departments to do so.
Alex Greninger, an assistant professor in the department of laboratory medicine, wrote in an email to The Daily after the notification that “the risk for transmission here in Washington state is low currently.” His lab is developing a diagnostic test on the emerging coronavirus.
The Sunday night email urged those who recently traveled to Wuhan and have fever and respiratory symptoms to contact their primary care provider or go to Hall Health Center on campus. If students have questions about travel to or from areas with confirmed coronavirus cases, the university said they should contact the Office of Global Affairs.
The UW also wants students to stay home if sick, get a surgical mask to prevent the spread of infection, cover their mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, wash their hands often, and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.
The UW will no longer be sending email alerts to update the campus community on the coronavirus, but will be posting updates online. If there is a confirmed case of the virus on campus, then the university will send an email.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
