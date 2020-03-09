UW Tacoma partners with Tacoma Housing Authority for affordable student housing

An estimated 4,800 to 5,600 students experienced housing instability and 21% of students said a rent increase in the previous year had made it difficult to pay rent.
These were the results of a 2018 survey conducted by UW faculty at all three campuses. Student homelessness has become an increasingly relevant issue given the rising costs of college and lack of affordable housing.
However, a collaboration formed between the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) and the UW Tacoma campus in 2018 aims to reduce those numbers.
“The question that started to come up was that, we have students who are housing insecure, what can we do to address that?” UW Tacoma spokesperson John Burkhardt said.
While UW Tacoma does not directly work and negotiate with private builders, it helps to identify eligible students and the prices that they would have to pay after taking their income into account. The THA then works with the builders to secure housing in nearby apartment complexes and reduce rent costs by paying the amount of money that remains after subtracting the student contribution.
Since that proposal two years ago, the program has been successful and has expanded to two properties near the campus where half of the tenants in each building are a part of this program.
At the center of this partnership was the work and commitment of the students involved. Since this program was already implemented at Tacoma Community College, the UW Tacoma’s student body wanted to bring similar services to their campus.
For many Tacoma students who are housing-insecure, this partnership has been beneficial. As of March 2019, 300 students at both Tacoma Community College and the UW Tacoma utilize subsidized housing.
Many of the students who use this service are parents. Others are students who began their college education in prison. With the new partnership, what could have been a large obstacle for these groups is no longer a barrier in the same way.
These services have also been extended to students who plan to matriculate into the UW Tacoma, ensuring that they do not have to face this issue as they begin their higher education.
“Students who are able to live [in] those units likely experience fewer interruptions to completing their degrees,” Burkhardt said. “They have a stable place to live and have a private space to do their studying and their work.”
While there is no formal partnership between the Seattle campus and an organization similar to THA, there are many groups both on and off campus that provide support services to individuals who are housing-insecure, such as the Food Pantry.
Reach contributing writer Sheharbano Jafry at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SheharbanoJafry.
