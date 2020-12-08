Where are all the Scotswomen?

As the pandemic continues to isolate us from one another, UW English professor Juliet Shields takes comfort in an unexpected group of friends: They live inside a library.
Shields said she has been studying Scottish women writers for so long that they almost feel like real-life companions to her. Her interest began with the realization that she could name many 19th century female writers from England and the United States — Jane Austen, Charlotte Brontë, Edith Wharton, and Harriet Beecher Stowe, among others — but few from Scotland.
Wondering why they seemed absent from the literary scene, she embarked on a research journey that took her to library archives in both England and Scotland.
Her efforts were not in vain. She discovered that while many Scottish women writers existed in the 19th century, they primarily published their work in newspapers and magazines, rather than books. As a result, much of their fiction failed to survive.
“It’s an undeniable thrill to uncover something in a research library that nobody has paid any attention to for over a hundred years, and to find out that it’s actually really well written and interesting and worth bringing to light,” she said.
From there, she became interested more broadly in women writers from historically marginalized groups, such as the working class or the enslaved.
Shields said that in the humanities, her research process often begins with getting a feel for the general issues and major figures of a particular field. Once the researcher has an idea of who or what might be missing from that scene, the next step is archival digging.
But, she said, explaining specific methods is difficult.
“In some ways it’s just being patient and looking through a lot of documents until you see what’s really there and get a sense of what might be valuable,” she said.
Shields is also currently working on two books.
The first is called “Mary Prince, Slavery, and Print Culture in the Anglophone Atlantic World,” Shields said in an email. According to the abstract she included, the book explores the first female-authored biography of a slave, “The History of Mary Prince,” and its connections to a wider network of migrant writers in the Romantic era.
The second, “The Romance of Everyday Life: Scottish Women's Writing in the Long Nineteenth Century,” uncovers the neglected works of 19th-century Scottish women writers and how their picture of Scotland corrects certain romanticized conceptions about the country.
According to Shields’ email, both are going to be published in the spring of next year.
Shields said she feels her work is important because it highlights the fact that the most well-preserved literature is not necessarily the best of its time. Instead, she said that writers owe continued readership of their literature to “material processes” that have helped canonize them, and these processes are often influenced by factors of gender, class, and race.
“Those material processes still exist, and they still determine what gets published and what doesn’t get published, and what gets a wide audience and what doesn’t get a wide audience,” Shields said.
Shields mentioned male authors in the book review industry and white authors in the publishing industry receive a disproportionate amount of attention.
For anyone interested in finding out more about the 19th century Scotswomen she has studied, Shields created a website called Scottish Women Writers on the Web. According to the home page, the site provides biographical information about each author, as well as links to some of their works and lists of sources for more information.
The site also explains that the significance of these works rests in their general portrayal of everyday life — a counter narrative to the grandiose adventure stories written by Scottish male literary figureheads like Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson.
Shields said she views growing efforts to share humanities research with non-academic audiences as an exciting development in her field.
“If someone out there has really enjoyed Charlotte Brontë’s novels and they’re looking around for other women writers to read, then I hope that maybe they [will] stumble across that website and try reading some of her contemporaries,” Shields said.
