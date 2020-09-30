Dozens test positive for coronavirus on Greek Row as second outbreak spikes: 88 cases

The UW is seeing its second large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 on Greek Row as 88 students have tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon.
These 88 coronavirus cases mark a major spike in the outbreak as just half that were confirmed to have tested positive on Tuesday and less than a dozen this weekend. The first cases in this outbreak were announced Sept. 11.
This number was provided by Interfraternity Council (IFC) President Erik Johnson, who said it was confirmed by the university’s environmental health and safety department (EHS). He said the case number is likely to change overnight.
“I'm chiefly concerned about the health and safety of our members and believe that our chapters are well-prepared to both keep COVID-19 out of their facilities and handle it effectively if a member does become infected,” Johnson wrote in an email.
Johnson says cases have been found across eight chapter facilities, four fraternities and four sororities. Not all of the students that have tested positive live in chapter houses and some reside in live-out facilities.
This staggering number comes as undergraduate classes, almost all conducted remotely, begin at the UW.
“With everyone moving in right now, we were expecting a rise in cases in the community, but I cannot stress enough how important it is to be safe especially right now,” one sorority president wrote in a message to chapter members. “If we manage this well, we hope to avoid another breakout as we did in the summer.”
The sorority president urged members to sign up for the Husky Coronavirus Testing program that has tested 683 UW Seattle community members since Sept. 24, with 1% receiving a positive result.
This is the second outbreak connected to the Greek community on campus with an earlier outbreak in June resulting in 154 positive cases across 15 houses. The IFC self-reported 162 positive cases in relation to this outbreak.
When COVID-19 hit fraternities this summer, it spread quickly, racing from 38 cases June 30 to 151 just one week later.
Johnson told The Daily during that earlier outbreak, “It’s definitely, I’d say, for lack of a better term, shitty that this is happening.” He added: “But we’re working through it and I think we’re very well poised to get through this swiftly.”
When the June outbreak sprouted, the university moved quickly to get all of the 1,100 or so fraternity residents across 25 houses tested for coronavirus, setting up a pop-up testing site at Madrona Hall, a residence hall on the UW’s North Campus. The site administered almost 1,300 tests in just days.
Student occupancy in Greek Community housing has dropped from about 3,400 to under 2,000 this fall, according to UW Fraternity & Sorority Life director David Hotz.
Greek Community members are being urged to get tested at the UW Club, where students can insert the swab themselves into each of their nostrils. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours.
As of Tuesday, there were 364 positive cases across the UW’s three campuses, according to EHS. Of those, 345 are associated with the Seattle campus, 13 with Tacoma, and six with Bothell.
These figures don’t reflect the latest cases from the Greek Community, which would put the UW’s total over 400.
Reporter Annie Denton contributed to this report.
Reach News Editors Jake Goldstein-Street and Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.