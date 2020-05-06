New high-rise pledges thousands in gift cards to support small business

The M Seattle, a new, 24-story high-rise on the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and NE 47th Street, pledged to donate $20,000 through gift cards and small product purchases during the month of April, and will continue to do more.
The campaign has partnered with the U District Partnership and UHeights. The partnership through UHeights has offered support and services for frontline workers at hospitals like the UW Medical Center’s Montlake campus. They’ve also offered assistance with emergency childcare and other high need sectors such as grocery clerks and delivery drivers.
The campaign, originally meant to only span the month of April, will continue into May. Katie Fallon, the community manager for The M Seattle, said The M’s goal will always involve helping the local community.
The campaign will “always involve creative, fun, and productive ways to support the U-District community,” Fallon said.
Much of the campaign has taken place online due to the stay-at-home measures issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in late March. The M, which has come to symbolize the changing U-District during its construction, has tackled this obstacle with challenges and bake-offs that can be completed from the safety of your own home. The prizes for these challenges are gift cards for local businesses, which they hope will drive traffic and boost sales.
The M has also given away 1,000 custom face masks at local retail and nonprofit partner locations to help generate sales.
Sweet Alchemy, a local ice cream shop on The Ave, was one of the local businesses that received assistance from The M’s campaign. The M bought four packs of ice cream and a $25 gift card and the shop delivered the orders to select recipients, according to store owner Lois Ko.
Ko also said The M helped orchestrate a campaign to generate traffic for Sweet Alchemy’s website and social media, which she noted was vital during a time when online orders account for almost 90% of their sales.
Yuuka Wolf, an employee at Donut Factory on Roosevelt Way Northeast, said the store has been pretty busy during her weekend shifts.
The M has been assisting local businesses with face masks, donations, and services since the start of April. Fallon said that the M’s campaign had just donated 75 lunches to the UW Medical Center late last month, for example. Along with this is a plan for The M to make another order for face masks, although the date for that is still unknown.
Fallon said the campaign came from its ownership.
“’The M Cares campaign was inspired by our desire to always be a socially responsible business,” she said. “Ownership has been a member of the U-District community since 2012 and recognizes how valuable small businesses are to the U-District’s unique character.”
Reach reporter Joseph Claypoole at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @9_3quarters
