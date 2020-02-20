Does an increase in minimum wage improve health?

The minimum wage has been a hot topic, especially in Seattle. In recent years, counties and states have actively tried to address the growing income inequality issues. But can raising the minimum wage enhance the health conditions of Americans?
A recent UW study says maybe not.
The purpose of the minimum wage is to secure the economic wellbeing of individuals. But the relationship between a higher wage and a healthier lifestyle has always been ambiguous.
“Are people going to spend that money on fresh foods and vegetables?” lead researcher James Buszkiewicz said. “Probably not, because they have primary and secondary concerns that are unrelated to their health.”
The study included about 131,000 working-age (25 to 64) individuals from the National Health Interview Survey between 2008 and 2015. It examined six common health outcomes: obesity, body mass index, hypertension, diabetes, self-reported poor health, and serious psychological distress. The researchers studied the association between the health outcomes with a rise of income in a two-year lag.
Some studies have found positive health effects from raising the minimum wage, but the new report says increases mostly had little effect, with some exceptions for certain groups.
The study found a positive correlation between the rise of minimum wage and the likelihood of obesity and elevated body mass. This means, when people’s earnings increase, they might also be getting unhealthier.
Non-white and Latino adults are more likely to fall into this trend. When comparing males and females, females have a higher chance of obesity and psychological distress and men are more likely to develop diabetes. It is reasonable to predict the rise of income is associated with a more intense working environment.
The study included both employed and unemployed working-age adults, allowing the researchers to examine the outcome of increasing the minimum wage more broadly. It found the benefits from a higher wage are often limited to employed workers. This result is supported by a recent study of the Seattle Minimum Wage Ordinance, which also stated the positive labor market outcomes negatively affect those who are looking for a job or are unemployed.
“We have to think about the minimum wage policy as one tool in the big toolbox,” Buszkiewicz said, adding that his research is not meant to discourage wage hikes. “Of course I think the rise in the minimum wage is important, but we have to think about how it affects individuals and households.”
Reach reporter Joycee Zhou at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoyceeZhou
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.