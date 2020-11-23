What another COVID-19 lockdown means for U-District businesses

After the announcement of Gov. Jay Inslee’s new four-week COVID-19 restrictions, local small business owners in the U-District are bracing for the most recent set of challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Once again, the ban on indoor gatherings will hit restaurants hard. Local establishments will only be able to offer delivery and take-out, or outdoor seating with distanced tables. Dine-in services are prohibited for the time being.
With cases on the rise locally, and with other states across the country implementing their own stricter regulations, local restaurant owners saw this coming.
Zachary Gadd, manager of Portage Bay Cafe’s Roosevelt location, said that his restaurant had been operating conservatively in order to be prepared in the case of another lockdown.
“We expected it to happen sooner or later,” Gadd said.
Lois Ko, owner of Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery, similarly noted that the new restrictions did not come as a surprise to local business owners.
“We’ve been dreading it,” Ko said.
The new state regulations come at a time when local businesses have already suffered tremendous losses in sales, and those who have weathered the storm so far are running out of ways to adapt.
“We’ve already been operating at our minimum capacity,” Ko said. “The amount of employees we have right now is the bare minimum to cover our shifts. My next option would be cutting hours drastically.”
Moe Khan, owner of Cedars, an Indian restaurant in the U-District, said the winter season is normally a reliable time for customer traffic, as the restaurant’s warm comfort food is ideal for cold weather.
Back in the first stages of the pandemic shutdowns in the spring, Khan experienced a huge outpouring of love from the community as customers showed tremendous support for his restaurant.
“It was an amazing time to see the community come together and support us,” Khan said.
Khan and Ko have lower expectations for customers to show support as the winter season mounts, with days becoming increasingly dark and rainy. Khan reasoned that the last shutdown occurred at a time of year with warmer weather, when people were more driven to be out and about supporting local businesses.
“It actually feels scarier now than it did,” Ko said.
A commonality for all businesses that have been surviving during the pandemic is a strong shift to online ordering methods, so that customers can still buy food from them while socially distancing.
Khan attributes his restaurant's smooth shift into accommodating mostly online orders to his restaurant’s participation in online ordering and delivery services far before the pandemic.
“We signed on to a lot of the online delivery platforms three to five years ago,” Khan said. “That allowed us to transition very seamlessly into exclusively takeout and online delivery. We were very fortunate to have that easy transition.”
Khan added that many local restaurants are owned by people who speak English as a second language, which can make it difficult to create relationships with delivery services and to set up online ordering platforms.
“A lot of the restaurants on The Ave are owned by first-generation immigrants,” Ko added.
In an effort to help out, Khan recently became a board member of the U District Partnership, a local nonprofit organization that looks to support businesses in the U-District.
The new COVID-19 regulations, paired with far fewer UW students around campus for fall quarter, make the coming weeks an unprecedented time for these businesses.
“Normally, you get into a rhythm, you know what to expect depending on what time of the year it is,” Gadd said. “Now, it’s just a free-for-all. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Reach contributing writer Sam Hollenbeck at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HollenbeckSam
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.