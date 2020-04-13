Sailing ships, voter suppression, family farms: Living history at the Seattle National Archives

Nestled between Magnuson Park and the UW is a battleship-gray warehouse, pent up behind chain-link and barbed wire. Visible through a gap in the conifers is an American flag, flapping above the building’s efficient, rectangular lines. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for the Pacific Alaska Region certainly looks its part as a warehouse.
But this otherwise nondescript building on Sand Point Way Northeast holds more than dry goods or other commodities. Thousands upon thousands of racks, shelves of boxes, and books hold history in the form of documents, maps, and photographs — the product of over 50 years of federal government operations across four different states.
“The records were created by federal agencies in the Pacific Northwest, and they are documenting at the ground levels what those agencies were doing,” archival operations director Susan Karren said. “The people that they're coming in contact with are the people who have lived in or have worked in Washington and Alaska” and the rest of the Pacific Northwest.
But early this year, it emerged that the federal Office of Management and Budget’s Public Buildings Reform Board (PBRB) had identified the Seattle Archives as occupying a potentially lucrative tract of land in a rapidly developing region. On Jan. 27, the PBRB recommended the closure of the Archives and the relocation of its contents.
“Relocating will make 10 acres of highly valuable land available, likely for residential housing, in the Hawthorne Hills neighborhood just to the west of Lake Washington in the Puget Sound region of Washington,” reads the report that recommended the site for closure.
If the site is closed, the records it contains will be sent to Missouri and California. These include census records, maps, naturalization petitions, and many other documents generated by the federal government since the location’s opening in 1963, as well as some generated prior to that. Some of the earliest holdings of the Archives, chronicled in a 1963 Seattle Times article about the Archives’ opening, include 19th century letters about Native American historical figures like Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce tribe and Chief Moses of the Sinkiuse-Columbia tribe.
The prospect of losing access to over a century of history has academics and historians worried.
“If this shutdown occurs, the facility’s extensive holdings will have to be split up and moved, thereby severely limiting access to these primary sources to community, university, and tribal researchers,” Dr. Joshua Reid, associate professor of history and American Indian studies, wrote in a letter to United States Archivist David Ferriero.
The letter says, “The greatest hardship caused by the closing of the NARA facility at Sand Point will fall on regional tribal nations … [that] carry out research critical for not only their peoples’ histories but also for current litigation and protection of treaty rights, enrollment and recognition petitions, education initiatives, and self-governance efforts.”
The archives’ holdings offer the opportunity to peer into the struggles of minority groups for civil rights at the most basic level. For example, Mexican Americans in Yakima Valley in 1968 sued the county, claiming that English literacy tests were being used to deny their right to vote, according to history department Ph.D. candidate Josue Estrada. UW students and the American Civil Liberties Union came together to file a lawsuit against Yakima County.
Although some information about the case, Mexican-American Federation-Washington v. Naff, exists online, the actual court documents do not. They were generated by the District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, where the case was filed, but never digitized. Originally, Estrada said he expected to find those documents in Yakima or Spokane, but was pleasantly surprised to find that they were housed in the Seattle Archives.
“I hopped on one of the buses there on a Saturday, and by 9 or 10:30 in the morning I had the documents I needed to conduct research,” Estrada said. “It didn’t require me to go out of state or require me to spend money to rent an Airbnb or a hotel room. It was local, which I really appreciated.”
Estrada managed to locate the original transcripts from the court case. Although the Mexican-American Federation lost the suit, the UW’s Seattle Civil Rights and Labor History Project says that the case “eventually forced the removal of the English literacy requirement for voting.”
The archives’ files support not only academic researchers, but businesses and families. Genealogical and census records are some of the archives’ most popular holdings, according to Karren. The archives’ Chinese Exclusion Act records include “roughly 60,000 individual case files of persons of Chinese descent.” For their children and grandchildren, “this is the first time they’ve seen a photograph of their family.”
Karren has even found bits of her own family history in the archives’ stacks. Searching through Portland customs documents from the late 19th century, she found the entrance and clearance for a ship called the SV Manx King, which was operated by a shipping line run by her husband’s family. The Manx King was later sunk during World War I.
For some, the history that the archives hold protects not only their family histories, but their family legacies and livelihoods. Karren recalled a farmer from southern Washington on whose land the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had built a flood control dike, but had built it in the wrong place, cutting off access to part of the farm.
“He was farming the land that his father had farmed, and his grandfather had farmed,” Karren said. “In order to make it pay, he needed to farm all of the land.”
Although Karren says the Corps of Engineers agreed that the dike should have been built elsewhere, they told him that he would need to demonstrate that it had been planned properly but built incorrectly. Those original civil works files were held at the Seattle archives.
“He saved up money to get the gas to drive up from southeastern Washington,” Karren said. “He had to have started at zero dark 30 because he would be here when we opened the door at 7:45. I do not recall him taking a break longer than 15 minutes the entire time. He would spend the entire day looking through the Corps of Engineers files.”
For eight months, Karren said, the man would regularly send postcards asking for certain records to be ready for him to search through. Eventually, the farmer found the plans in the Corps of Engineers files for the Portland district.
Stories like Estrada’s and the farmer’s are at the center of the outrage over the closing of the Archives. Tribal groups, students, and family researchers alike could lose easy access to the Archives’ holdings.
“If these materials would have been out of state, as a graduate student with limited income, it would be very difficult for me to be able to conduct this type of research and investigation,” Estrada said. “Some people have limited resources to be able to travel to a large city for weeks on end. That certainly poses a challenge for a lot of people, including Indigenous people that want to conduct this research.”
Although the Archives will ramp up its digitization efforts prior to closure at an unknown point in the future, Karren says that there is no plan in place as to the order in which these files will be digitized, although popular records like family histories have already been done.
However, she does say that “about 0.5%” of the files brought over from the Anchorage National Archives, which closed near the end of 2014, have been digitized by the four-person team dedicated to digitizing those files in Seattle. David Rencher, a genealogical expert quoted in MyNorthwest, estimates a single operator working 8 hours a day, 5 days a week would take 224 years to digitize the entire holdings of the Seattle archives.
So far, no final plan or timeline has been released for the closure of the facility. The recommendation for closure released by the PBRB says the location’s final sale will take about 18 months, and NARA will request to stay in the building for three years following closure.
Opponents of the relocation have proposed a number of alternatives. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson had previously threatened to sue the federal government over the move. Ferguson is now offering a compromise to sell the facility but keep the records locally, but is still open to litigating if one is unable to be reached.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman proposed locating a new building on the grounds of the state capitol in Olympia. State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, who represents parts of Island, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, has proposed a $75,000 expenditure to explore options to keep the records nearby in collaboration with local institutions.
But with the state’s attention focused squarely on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the governor’s moratorium on public bodies taking non-COVID-related action, discussion on the topic has been halted for now.
The Archives themselves are closed for the foreseeable future, meaning that its stacks and stacks of records will remain here for now, as will the histories of families and individuals — like the farmer — that they contain.
“That man keeps coming back into my head,” Karren said. “I’d like to think that man’s sons are now farming that land.”
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.