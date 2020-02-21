UWPD stops Tuesday morning ‘Big Food’ protest

The UW Police Department (UWPD) stopped a protest the morning of Feb. 18 as activists attempted to cover the statue of George Washington with a banner that read “Our Food System is Built on White Supremacy.”
The demonstrators looked to oppose what they see as the UW’s connection to “Big Food” companies.
Four officers responded to a call of multiple people throwing things at the statue at about 6:30 a.m., according to the UWPD. Officers found six people that were not throwing anything, but said they were trying to put a poster over the statue so they could take a picture of themselves and the poster. They told the activists how to contact the HUB to get approval to have a large sign displayed.
“They decided not to display the sign and said they would check into that process,” the UWPD’s Steve Rittereiser said in an email. “They were very polite and cordial. It was obvious they were not trying to vandalize the sign so there was no crime or further action taken.”
Uprooted & Rising, the “Black and Indigenous and people of color movement for food sovereignty” group leading the protest, did not seem to feel the same way in the aftermath.
“It's clear that private property is more valuable than the security of people and the environment," UW senior Emily Sun said in a press release.
Uprooted & Rising, which includes students, workers, faculty, food producers, and community members, looks to end what they call “white supremacy in our food system.”
“Higher Ed's material support includes buying billions of dollars worth of Big Food products, promoting Big Food brands through pouring rights and named buildings, funneling students into the Big Food workforce, and by using public resources to develop lucrative technology and intellectual property that is adopted by Big Food,” a press release from the group reads.
