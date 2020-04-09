Audit shows School of Dentistry’s debt problem caused by ‘both poor decision-making and challenges beyond its control’

The School of Dentistry’s reported $40 million in debt that was accumulated over the last decade was amassed due to a combination of challenges beyond their control and poor decision-making according to a report from the state auditor’s office.
The Daily reported in December 2018 that the School of Dentistry had accumulated millions in debt due to a pattern of reckless spending and poor policies. The school’s debt was first made public in 2017 “as it rose to $35 million in March 2017.”
The School of Dentistry has continued to operate at a deficit “without effective correction” for over a decade, now owing $40 million to the university, the audit says, an amount roughly equal to the school’s annual budget.
The school has not yet eliminated the deficit, impacting students and staff. The school has tried to address the deficit through “laid off staff, increased tuition, and additional state funding,” according to the audit.
Interim Dean Gary Chiodo declined to comment.
The audit report says that the School of Dentistry, one of only two dental schools in the Pacific Northwest, has amassed so much debt because of issues it had no control over and some poor decisions made along the way.
For example, Washington state has some of the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rates in the country. Since the School of Dentistry relies on these patients, it must work with these low rates.
The school has had to take the same amount of patients, even though they receive less revenue because they’re reliant upon Medicaid.
The school’s Center for Pediatric Dentistry has made a quarter of its projected revenue “in large part because of foreseeable problems in its revenue forecasts,” according to the audit. This accounts for half of the School of Dentistry’s debt and the ramifications will be felt across other clinics too.
“While the School has taken steps to increase revenue, no single action will be sufficient to repay its accumulated debt,” the report reads.
The school also took out a loan to refurbish the building that will house the pediatric dentistry center, and payments on that loan will continue until fiscal year 2042.
The School of Dentistry has also done a poor job in tracking information to fix billing issues, precipitating an unnecessary $3.5 million loss, according to the audit.
The recent adoption of new measures to help manage clinics within the School of Dentistry was supposed to help track information needed to fix billing issues, but there is a lack of management information, clinical cost, and revenue collection. The school’s inconsistent use of clinic data has also been a factor in the struggle, according to the report.
The UW has tried to improve its oversight over schools and departments, but the university’s current financial management process and its outdated financial systems still pose a problem.
“Gaps in the university’s financial management processes and the antiquated financial systems that enabled the deficits at the School of Dentistry remain,” the report states. “The university and the School of Dentistry need a long-term strategy to reconcile competing financial, educational and service objectives.”
“The university expects the School to break even financially,” the report states. However, the school doesn’t have a clear plan for how to balance its financial responsibilities with its educational and service objectives, according to the audit. The School of Dentistry wants patients to accept longer treatment so students can gain more experience, but most individuals can’t pay full price.
The school can’t give its services unpaid and unrestricted, so it must determine how best to provide them, making sure staff work within these boundaries.
“Of equal concern to the accumulation of debt is the fact that the university allowed this to happen,” the report said. “The university’s Board of Regents has given its schools and colleges significant autonomy over their financial decisions. While there is nothing inherently wrong with delegating those decisions, the university’s leaders and the board are ultimately responsible for the financial impact of those decisions.”
Reach reporter Stevie Riepe at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @StevieRiepe
