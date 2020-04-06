Nonprofits bring childcare relief during coronavirus-induced school closures

The novel coronavirus has left frontline workers and other essential employees scrambling for childcare in the U-District. With Seattle Public Schools closed through at least April 24, these workers have limited options available to them.
The University Temple Children’s School (UTCS) and University Heights Center are trying to put these parents’ concerns at ease with an affordable option of childcare during this unprecedented time.
“Our primary goal is to help the larger community and then we’ll get to the cost within our own organization after,” UTCS Director Kenzie Tichenor said.
Many childcare providers are closed during this time, but are still requiring that members pay fees to hold their spots for when facilities open again. Some families are unable to take on the financial burden of paying for a hold at their normal childcare provider and a spot within the UTCS/UHeights program.
“The purpose of this program is to reach folks who may not be in a position [to pay for care] and that could be grocery workers or CNAs making close to minimum wage,” Maureen Ewing, executive director of UHeights, said.
As two non-profit organizations, UTCS and UHeights are attempting to fill a need in the U-District area while ensuring the lowest possible financial burden. With this attitude in mind, they are creating a structure of childcare that is safe and viable while the impact of coronavirus is continuing to be felt.
To ensure the safety of the children and their employees, the organizations have set guidelines that are in line with recommendation of social distancing. This includes groups of 10 or less, regular sanitation of common spaces, and a quarantine room onsite in the case of emergency.
They also are utilizing outdoor space such as the UW lawns so the children can access the outdoors and be free from possibly-contaminated surfaces. If they cannot get out of the classroom, they prefer to choose activities that encourage the children to space out.
“I think for them it’s nice to have the routine,” Tichenor said. “I think it’s way harder on the kids that are excluded from care right now. Whether or not they have childcare, they’re separate from their friends, they’re separate from their routines, they’re at a point in their development where any small impact to their routine is really challenging for them.”
Through the mimic of a routine, they are able to stabilize the ever-growing challenges of the coronavirus and to provide relief for parents who have many other challenges during this time.
As of now, the organizations are still assessing the need for their program and developing a financial plan for themselves to carry out their function. Mason Wiley, the associate director of UHeights, has looked into the financial impact on their nonprofit because of the coronavirus.
The new Small Business Administration loan might offer some relief for nonprofits by offering loans that would allow organizations like UHeights to continue to pay employees for eight weeks.
“It’s not 100% what we need but it is a step in the right direction,” Wiley said.
UTCS and UHeights have created a form to help assess the need for their program within the community that can be filled out by parents and families who qualify for this care.
Reach contributing writer Lucas Dini at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LucasDini1
