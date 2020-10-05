Recently named a Freedom Scholar, here is how Megan Ming Francis is helping lead the fight against injustice

It was while Megan Ming Francis was growing up in Seattle's Central District during the 90’s — a prime example of the era’s racist redlining — that she saw the extent to which systems in our country give advantages to certain groups, while marginalizing many others.
“I just remember being like, ‘There is a group at this school on one trajectory, and a group in the school on another trajectory,’” Francis said. “And it's not because the other group on this other trajectory is not as smart as or smarter than other groups. And that sense of ‘Oh my goodness, this world is very different for some people’ has never left me from high school.”
Now, with a Ph.D. from Princeton, an award-winning book, and a TED talk that has been viewed over a million times, Francis has expanded on an already impressive list of accomplishments by having just been named a “Freedom Scholar” for her work focusing on American politics and race.
Francis is part of the inaugural group of 12 Freedom Scholars receiving a total of $3 million in grants from the Marguerite Casey Foundation and Group Health Foundation, who in their announcement described the winners as those at the “forefront of abolitionist, Black, feminist, queer, radical, and anti-colonialist studies.”
Francis certainly fits that description. In addition to being an associate professor in the UW’s political science department, she is the editor of a new series of books coming out via Cambridge University Press on race, ethnicity, and politics. And, last year, she was a visiting associate professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Each of the Freedom Scholars will be given a $250,000 grant over two years to, as described by the foundations, “shift the balance of power in this country toward economic and social justice.”
The grant comes with a large amount of freedom, as there are no stipulations on what work can be done — a rare occurrence for this kind of funding — allowing Francis and the other Freedom Scholars to pursue whatever research they see most fit.
Francis intends on using the grant to expand her work with incarcerated populations — something she previously was uncompensated for and had to fund herself. Additionally, she elaborated on her idea to use the funding for research into creating a public record of what is owed by the companies that have plundered communities of color.
“This is a resource that could be available to organizers, activists, as well as the larger public,” Francis said. “And so when activists make claims about the plunder of private companies, in communities of color to have something to directly point people to. And so, I'm interested in changing the conversation around that.”
While Francis is thrilled to have her individual work well funded, she explained how the larger implications for the public are the biggest benefit of this.
“The ability to imagine more projects that will engage the larger public in thinking about movements and thinking about what justice may or may not be … is really kind of the benefit of this movement,” Francis said.
This winter quarter, Francis will be teaching an upper-division course on the politics of funding the Black Lives Matter movement and is giving a public lecture on Oct. 21 called “Protests for the Soul of a Nation.” Additionally, she is currently writing a second book on the rebuilding of southern political power and modern capitalism after the Civil War.
Reach reporter Patric Haerle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @patrichaerle
