New fundraiser raises over $2,000 for lunches for UW Medical Center workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities and test the strength of healthcare systems, many workers on the frontlines are risking their lives to serve these communities. Staffers include doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers who are directly serving those in vulnerable health conditions.
In addition to the drastic health impacts caused by the virus, the economic fallout has left many businesses reeling.
As a result, fundraisers have cropped up across the world to support workers and businesses, like a recent campaign to support medical staff and local businesses launched by the U District Partnership (UDP).
The fundraiser has one main goal: support medical workers by empowering local businesses.
“It is an effort to feed our heroes on the front lines and keep our cherished U-District establishments in business,” Daniel Lokic, economic development manager for the UDP, said.
The idea for this initiative was inspired by the work of other communities and highlighted by the organization's business taskforce, which comprises individuals from various small businesses like Floating Bridge Brewing and Sweet Alchemy.
As of May 4, the fundraiser has raised about $2,410, according to Lokic. This money has been used to provide lunches, which are bought from local businesses, for staff at the UW Medical Center. The first delivery for those lunches was April 29.
“This fundraiser is supporting UW Medical staff by providing them with meals that nourish them during their long and grueling shifts,” Lokic said. “At the same time, it provides much needed sales to our business community that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Celine Fathelbab, a freshman at the UW and a volunteer in the emergency room at Overlake Hospital, knows how necessary and impactful this support is to healthcare workers.
“Many experience long hour shifts, [are] unable to … see their families, and I feel that these fundraisers will show that we as a community care and appreciate their work,” Fathelbab said. “I also believe that it really helps their mental state. From my past experience, the emergency room can be very stressful, and I can’t imagine how it is with this outbreak.”
In addition to supporting healthcare workers, organizers hope the fundraiser can be helpful to businesses, given that 4,500 in the Seattle area have been temporarily or permanently closed down since March.
“We believe in the importance of supporting our beloved U-District businesses by spreading their message and sharing the incredibly diverse meals they have to offer,” Lokic said.
Nonetheless, Lokic says there is still much more that needs to be done to fully support these frontline workers and empower local businesses: “Grants, grants, grants,” he said.
In an outline of a plan to support local businesses published by the UDP, there are goals that will help reach that end, one of which is forming a business inventory relief grant program and business employment expansion program.
While these goals may be long-term and the situation remains unpredictable for many of these businesses, the one thing they all share is hope.
“All of them are looking ahead, confident that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and ready to work together to come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before,” Lokic said.
Reach reporter Sheharbano Jafry at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SheharbanoJafry.
