Connect the Pack sweeps ASUW elections

While tickets weren’t allowed in this year’s ASUW elections, Connect the Pack, led by president-elect Camille Hattwig, swept the contested races in results announced Thursday evening.
Hattwig, who most recently served as the Student Disability Commission’s assistant director, beat ASUW director of internal policy Cooper Robertson of Elevate UW with 66.2% of the vote.
For vice president, a role that includes serving as the chief operating officer of the ASUW and chief of staff for the board of directors, Dalton Owens defeated Rae Lo with nearly 71% of the vote.
In a slightly closer race, student senate speaker Clara Coyote won the contest for director of university affairs over Maha Sohail AlHomoud, who has served as a communications intern for the ASUW’s Office of Government Relations, with 58.7% of the vote.
The new director of community relations will be Alex Schroeder, who has served as the lead intern for ASUW Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists. Schroeder won the race with 77.8% of the vote. This position entails serving as a liaison for various groups across the campus community, from Greek organizations to Housing & Food Services and the Residential Community Student Association.
A veteran of the Black Student Commission, Rachel Smithers won the race to be the ASUW’s next director of diversity efforts with 62.6% of the vote over Vanessa Lam.
Mohammad Waleed Khan won the race for director of campus partnerships, beating out Dawgs United’s Wesley Bahng with 76.3% of the vote.
The remaining races were uncontested, with Antonio Gonzalez of Dawgs United becoming the next director of internal policy and Rahul Prasad winning for director of programming.
Turnout for ASUW elections was a little under 3,000 for the presidential and vice presidential elections and was as low as 2,538 for the uncontested race for director of internal policy.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.