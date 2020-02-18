State looking to create student loan program for undocumented students

When the state Legislature secured financial aid in 2018 for students regardless of what might happen to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) — which allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children to apply for a two-year visa — it was seen as a victory for undocumented students.
After the initial celebration, however, Guillermo Rogel Jr., executive director of the Washington Student Association, explained that undocumented students still face financial difficulties that can prevent students from completing college.
“For students that were talking to us, they say that sometimes a couple thousand dollars or maybe even 700 dollars is the gap that they have in order to pay for college,” Rogel said.
Senate Bill 6561 would help with the rest of the cost by providing undocumented students with another possible source of financial aid. The aid would be a form of “low-interest student loans that are competitive with federal student loan programs.”
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, who is the prime sponsor of the bill, said that he’d like to see this as the first step in working toward student loan reform statewide.
“I think the message is we want folks to work while they’re in school and take out just the level of debt they need in order to finish their education on time,” he said.
This bill wouldn’t take away funding or aid from students who are not undocumented, as the program would be funded by public and private donations and grants. Any donations received, up to the first $2 million for every two years, would be matched by the state treasurer.
Funding for the bill is not the only worry for supporters of the program, however. The ability for undocumented students to pay off the loan, lack of Republican support, and the possibility of the bill getting pushed aside by other issues in committee are still obstacles that need to be tackled.
“How do you repay that back?” Hugo Garcia Villa, coordinator for Leadership Without Borders at the UW, said. “And that's my biggest question, because you're not given a government work authorization.”
Garcia Villa and Rogel also expressed issues with how the bill might fail to reach undocumented students without DACA or without the ability to work. Tanya Fekri, the Student Legal Services co-director and staff attorney, mentioned another possible problem.
“One ground of inadmissibility is public charge,” Fekri said. “So if you’re ever determined to be a public charge, meaning that you’re gonna be dependent on government assistance — so whether that’s state needs benefits [or] federal needs benefits — then you could get the benefit denied.”
Fekri continued that it’s not the loan itself that is the cause for worry, but the circumstances that surround a defaulted loan payment or missed forgiveness period.
“It’s not just the possibility of them being able to pay the loan off,” she said. “It’s the possibility of just them having to be on welfare.”
Liias denied any worry about the lack of bipartisan support for the program in the Senate, but did mention that it needed to remain a priority for legislators as they discuss other important issues as the bill goes through the House.
Senators Jeff Holy and Sharon Brown of Four Lakes and Kennewick, respectively, who are the two Republicans on the higher education committee, declined to comment.
“Our Republican colleagues haven’t yet offered suggestions on how to improve the bill,” Liias said. “I’m always eager to hear ideas to make the bill stronger, but they haven’t proposed anything concrete yet. But we will keep an open mind and open ear as they propose ideas moving forward.”
SB 6561 is currently in the Rules Committee after passing through the Senate Ways & Means Committee on a party-line vote earlier this month. If passed through both chambers and signed by the governor, it would go into effect July 1, 2021.
Fekri asked that any undocumented student who might have questions about financial aid, status, or even a traffic ticket, come visit her office on the third floor of the HUB for a free 40 minute consultation.
“We can’t just put a Band-Aid on the problem,” Fekri said. “We really have to figure out what are some solutions and plays that can really help more students get a higher education so that they can do more for the nation at large and more for their families.”
