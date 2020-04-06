ASUW Board of Directors grapples with COVID-19

Disclaimer: Trevor Hunt works for The Daily.
The April 2 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) was marked by uncertainty and urgency. Like many UW students and groups, the BOD was forced from their normal meeting room into the digital realm of Zoom in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ASUW’s reaction to it dominated the discussion.
“We are quite literally adapting on the spot all of the time,” ASUW President Kelty Pierce said. “We will have to revisit this conversation in future weeks.”
The order that most directly pertained to the usual business of the BOD was a proclamation issued by Gov. Inslee on March 24 impacting the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA), RCW 42.30.
The OPMA requires that meetings of public agencies be held openly, publicly, and in-person. The law specifically mentions that student associations’ governing bodies, such as the ASUW BOD, are subject to its provisions.
Gov. Inslee’s proclamation forbids public agencies from holding regular meetings in person entirely and encourages public agencies to explore “other options that make it possible for the public to attend open public meetings remotely.”
The proclamation also forbids public agencies from taking action on matters “unless those matters are necessary and routine matters or are matters necessary to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and the current public health emergency.”
According to student senate vice speaker Bryn Sinclair, the ASUW Student Senate is also subject to the OPMA and is working on a protocol that would table non-essential bills until after the pandemic has passed.
For this reason, the BOD struck much of its planned agenda, including a battery of bills to re-hire ASUW employees.
“I don't want to put us at risk as to the Attorney General's Office or anyone getting upset with us for taking votes and potentially suing us,” Pierce said. “We will be erring on the side of caution.”
Student support measures
The BOD also discussed measures taken by student governments at other universities and how they might be applied at the UW. At Washington State University’s Vancouver campus, director of internal policy Cooper Robertson said the student government had used student-levied funds to purchase and distribute food and hygiene items.
“They made the argument that if the money is coming from students, we should be using it to support students,” Robertson said.
Sinclair added that the University of Wyoming put together a $2 million student support fund, including $160,000 of student government funds. According to Sinclair, the money will be used to ensure student employees get paid and students have access to food and technology, among other things.
Associate director of student activities Rene Singleton suggested creating an ASUW campaign on TogetherUW, the UW’s official crowdfunding platform. Such a campaign would join three others already live on TogetherUW that have raised about $16,000 for emergency funds across the UW’s three campuses.
ASUW protocol
The BOD passed three bills during the meeting, two of which were designed to help the ASUW respond to the changing situation.
Board Bill 4.20 restricts spending by the ASUW or any of its entities unless expressly approved by finance & budget director Trevor Hunt. The bill also allows RSOs who’ve received funds from ASUW to use those funds to either cancel, reschedule, or reformat their events
“It’s very difficult now to track expenditures given the fact that we are no longer in person,” Hunt said.
Board Bill 4.21 would allow student senators that have attained voting rights as of week nine of fall quarter to retain them throughout the remainder of the school year, “barring attendance violations.”
With the move to online classes for spring quarter, many students have moved out of residence halls or dropped spring quarter classes entirely which may unexpectedly deprive the senators that represented these students of their voting privileges as they wouldn’t meet the minimum 15 constituents required. This bill rectifies this situation by allowing senators to retain voting rights if they have already acquired them.
Board Resolution 5.10 was passed through the student senate 44-0 with seven abstentions. The resolution raises concerns that although the UW’s spring quarter courses have moved entirely online, professors may still require their students to be present online at a specific time. The resolution argues that this practice unfairly disadvantages students who have moved home across time zones, students without consistent internet or technology access, students who are caring for others or are sick themselves, or students whose learning styles do not translate well to online classes.
The resolution calls for the UW administration to instruct staff to either engage in asynchronous instruction, or to provide justification as to why a course cannot be taught asynchronously and to provide accommodation for students who may be unfairly impacted.
The BOD will continue to hold meetings via Zoom video conferencing Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links and numbers to join the conference can be found 24 hours in advance on the publicly-posted agenda at records.asuw.org.
