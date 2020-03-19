UW Athletics cancels all team-wide activities for spring quarter

The UW Athletic Department announced that it will cancel all team-related activities for all of spring quarter amid fears of COVID-19, effectively ending sports until at least the beginning of the fall season.
The announcement covers all practices and workouts. That includes the football team’s Pro Day and the Spring Game, which, as promised by new head coach Jimmy Lake, was going to be set up as an actual game this year.
“Department leadership and the medical team will continue to assess and monitor the situation and be ready to make appropriate decisions based on guidance from health officials about resuming athletic-related events and activities,” the announcement said.
Washington had already seen all of its games canceled last week when the Pac-12 announced March 12 that it was suspending all competition.
The NCAA has also declared a mandatory dead period in recruiting, with coaches forbidden from making or hosting in-person visits with potential recruits until at least April 15.
