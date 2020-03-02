OID goes to committee at Feb. 27 ASUW Board of Directors meeting

Disclaimer: Trevor Hunt works for The Daily.
The proposal to establish an Office of Inclusive Design (OID), which has been the subject of almost continuous debate since its introduction to the board Jan. 9, was finally sent to committee Thursday. Though the bill was not formally passed, the Judicial, Finance & Budget, and Personnel committees will review and make recommendations for the bill. It will then be sent back to the board for further discussion and a final vote.
Following discussion of the proposal in which the board outlined criticisms, ASUW Vice President and OID Task Force Chair Kevin Mendez laid out a series of proposals designed to alleviate those concerns.
Inclusive design aims to create events and policies so that disabled and non-traditional students, including student parents and religious minorities, will still be able to access and experience events fully. It includes such things as remote and asynchronous access, in which events are livestreamed or posted online for students who cannot attend.
The OID, as proposed, would consist of three paid employees overseeing a grant of approximately $75,000.
The main objections that the board had about the proposal were concerns about accountability and transparency surrounding the OID’s large budget and about how providing remote and asynchronous access would cover the majority of the needs of a large part of the office’s constituencies.
This week, the discussion involved a series of, as ASUW President Kelty Pierce called them, “vibe checks,” designed to judge the board’s interest in hearing recommendations on the various proposed implementations from the committees the bill would be referred to.
The first proposed alternative would reduce the OID’s staff from three to two and pick up the slack with a few interns. The board indicated interest in receiving recommendations about this proposal, with provisions for the office to grow to three employees if needed.
Another proposed alternative would create the OID as proposed with the caveat that its budget would be placed under the discretion of the board of directors rather than the OID itself for accountability reasons.
Also on the table as a proposal is a task force alongside the office to review the ASUW’s policies and issue recommendations for how to make them more inclusively designed.
“Instead of having it be a job and one student employee, we’re taking that out and proposing the task force, so it would be separate from the office,” Student Disability Commission Director and OID Task Force Member Christine Lew said. “I'm assuming that whoever is employed in that office would still be part of that task force, because it is part of inclusive design, but it would be separate from OID.”
A third proposed alternative would be to shrink the OID’s budget from about $75,000 to about $60,000, which saw interest from the Board in recommendations from committees. The OID task force had expressed concern in the past that a smaller budget would leave the OID unable to perform its duty in an effective manner.
According to the alternative proposal document, “every expert that the task force has consulted (Disability Services Office, ADA coordinator, D Center Director, etc.) have all expressed that even the original ask of $75,000 will run out very fast.”
On a 6-0 with Mendez abstaining, the bill was passed to the Judicial, Finance & Budget, and Personnel committees for reviews and recommendations. The bill is scheduled to return to the Board for a final vote April 9.
Passed legislation
Board Bill 3.37 allocates $3,000 for Desi Dhamaka’s event, Desi Dhamaka 2020, to be held April 25.
Board Bill 3.38 allocates $2,051 for Technology and Business Association’s event, Biztech Forum, which was held Feb. 29.
Board Bill 3.39 allocates $3,000 for the Sexual Violence within Muslim Communities Panel event, jointly held by the Middle Eastern Student Commission, Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists, and Womxns Action Commission. The event is tentatively scheduled for April 17.
Finance & Budget Director Trevor Hunt also notified the board that his committee had approved an $800 expenditure for the Pakistani Student Association’s event, PSA Cultural Gala, to be held April 10.
The F&B committee also approved an $82.02 expenditure from the Innovation Fund by Director of Diversity Efforts Sahra Ibrahim for an event called Free the Facts, which presents objective facts about political policy to students and aims to start a discussion, to be held on April 3 in HUB 234.
Other notes
Residential Community Student Association Director of Government Affairs Mia Belting announced that the RCSA has finalized their executive board for next year. The RCSA, she said, will also be sending out a survey to a few residence halls in the coming months about the possibility of mixed-gender housing in nine-month residence halls.
“We’ve also started a menstrual product pilot program,” Belting said. “It’s very small right now, just one little basket in the community restroom in Madrona, but we are looking at numbers and seeing how we can spread that to more community restrooms in residence buildings.”
The board heard a presentation by Aaron Hoard of UW Regional & Relations and Mark Crawford of the U District Partnership (UDP) about the past, present, and future of U-District growth. The UDP is a nonprofit organization that aims to stimulate and maintain growth, development, and urban health within the U-District.
Good economic fortunes in the last 10 years, Hoard said, have driven up employment and population in Seattle. However, this growth in demand, he said, has not been met by an increase in housing supply.
“We’re competing against a lot more people who are coming here for jobs at Amazon and other places,” Hoard said. “We’re trying to keep up with that growth with housing, so part of the growth you’re going to see in the U-District will hopefully help alleviate that.”
According to Hoard, the City of Seattle recently upzoned the U-District, increasing the building height limit to 320 feet and paving the way for future development in anticipation of expanded light rail coverage to Northgate and beyond. This development has come in spades, with Hoard mentioning “24 different projects in the pipeline.” These include multiple mixed-use towers currently under construction.
However, to reach that 320 foot cap, developers must meet certain requirements, including “affordable housing for the building, or to pay into [affordable housing]; childcare; open space design requirements,” Hoard said. “If you want to build a big, tall, building, you’ve got to build affordable housing.”
The hope, Crawford said, is that by increasing development around the U-District as a node in the increasingly-expansive Seattle public transit network, more people will rely on public transit, and streets will become less crowded as a result.
“There is an effort by the city to try and move this away from being a parking-oriented site and really depend more on transit,” Crawford said. “It’s not by mistake that you have so much development taking place around the new transit area, or that the zoning was set up that way.”
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
