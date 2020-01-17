Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy of reform and revolution celebrated in student event

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Black Student Union (BSU) and the Black Law Student Association met Wednesday to discuss his legacy and the continued relevance of his teachings. The event took place inside the Unity Room of the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center (ECC), where attendees enjoyed delicious Caribbean food between their talks.
After a brief history lesson of the civil rights leader’s influences, successes, and achievements in the runup to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the event turned into a lively discussion.
“I think these conversations have the potential to be had in classrooms,” BSU Vice President of Communications Betellihem (Betty) Ghebretinsae said. “But I think engagement is determined by how comfortable you feel in a space.”
The discussions began with an analysis of widely used quotes from Dr. King, such as “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Many see Dr. King’s quote as a call to reason in the face of adversity.
“Fight smarter, not harder,” BSU member Michael Saunders said. “Use your intelligence, your love.”
Others pointed out that this quote is often used out of context as a means to silence activism.
“I think a lot of times people in power, or oppressive forces in general, will use this quote as a way to silence people and to say ‘don’t retaliate, love one another and this situation will become better,’” Jordan Jackson, BSU vice president of community affairs, said.
“Sometimes we need anger to drive us,” Mesfin added.
Another Dr. King quote reads, “An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”
BSU member Naj Ali’s response summed up what the group had said about this quote.
“When you move alone you can get there faster, but when you move with others you can have more everlasting change,” Ali said. “When you move with a lot of people you can move mountains.”
The discussion then shifted to the Black Lives Matter movement.
ASUW student senator Edward Wei said that he opposes the Black Lives Matter movement because he felt that the idea behind it took the focus away from establishing real equality.
Wei said that Dr. King did not like to use the term ‘Black Power.’ For Wei, that term, and ‘Black Lives Matter’ both sound “a bit militant and exclusive.”
Many in the discussion refuted this misunderstanding.
“So I think it’s kind of the point that black lives have not mattered in the eyes of white people in the longest time,” one said. “Which is why we see these perpetual cycles of racism, you know, institutional racism, wealth gaps, achievement gaps, because we’ve been marginalized.”
Talks were going on so long that the meeting had to be cut short because the ECC was closing.
“It was interesting listening to all the students interpret the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” BSU core advisor Brian Tracey said.
