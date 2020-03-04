Girl Scouts set up shop at UW, celebrate the launch of a new cookie

Feb. 28 marked the official return of one of the most celebrated sales of the year: the Girl Scouts cookie sale.
Although some scouts have been setting up their booths in various locations on campus and across the U-District, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington celebrated the official launch of the season (and a new lemon flavor) Friday with a parade through downtown Seattle.
At her booth outside the HUB Friday afternoon, Sky Boehmer, a Girl Scout for two years now who recently graduated from the brownie to junior level, shared a bit of insight about why she chose that location on campus.
“There’s a lot of people going back and forth,” she said.
Even though Boehmer, a 10-year-old in the fourth grade, was bit by a bug last time she came to the UW, she said she came back again because she loves the smell of the flowers all around. She’s being homeschooled this year, so she had more flexibility selling cookies, her mother, Karen Boehmer, said.
The mother-daughter duo were in Fremont in the morning, but came over to the campus because they felt students often don’t have as much experience with Girl Scouts as people in other neighborhoods.
As the living room for many students on campus, the HUB saw more than 2 million guests over the course of the 2018-2019 academic year. Booths have also been spotted in Red Square and at various corners along the Ave.
Karen Boehmer’s role as cookie manager also includes reconciling sales for her daughter and the other girls, as well as restocking cookies for weekend sales.
“It is about the last thing I ever thought I would volunteer for,” she said. “But it is just awesome to see how much they learn about money management and business and interacting with people.”
Boehmer said her daughter has an ambitious goal to reach this year: 1,300 boxes. Last year, she sold just over 700.
“Girl Scouts has a system in place where girls earn rewards at various thresholds,” she said. “The 1,300 sales reward is an electric scooter, and she has her eyes on the prize.”
Everything about Sky held true to the four pillars of the Girl Scouts program: entrepreneurship, life skills, STEM, and outdoors.
“I love to learn new things,” Sky Boehmer said.
She was also quick to answer when asked about her favorite cookie flavor: Thin Mints. The lineup this year includes eight flavors with the new arrival of “Lemon-Ups.”
The Girl Scouts of Western Washington website says, “When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful — teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook.”
The Boehmer’s were working with excitement as a line formed in front of their booth. That same day they sold 205 boxes and are well on their way to winning that electric scooter.
