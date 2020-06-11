UW removing standardized test requirement for incoming students

The UW is removing the standardized test score requirement for incoming students beyond this fall amid increasing criticism that the exams do not correlate with student success and could be biased, the university announced Thursday.
The UW studied the results of the standardized tests, like the SAT and ACT offered by the College Board, and found that they don’t necessarily match up with how well students do at the university level.
“The UW is dedicated to creating opportunities for the most promising students to learn and discover how they can make an impact,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a press release. “Careful analysis and research showed that standardized testing did not add meaningfully to the prediction of student success that our holistic admission process already provides.”
Students, instead, can focus on taking a rigorous high school curriculum, which university officials say more directly correlates with success at the UW.
This comes two months after the UW announced it would be temporarily suspending the requirement for autumn 2021 applicants as tests across the country were canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
The UW is not the first institution to make this change. The University of California system decided in May to suspend the testing requirement until 2024, giving the schools time to create a new test or eliminate the requirement altogether.
Seattle University has also made standardized testing optional for applicants starting this fall in an effort to be more inclusive in their admissions process.
Criticism of the tests is not new, as opponents have said they should be updated or thrown out entirely because they lead to a less inclusive admissions process. Families with more money, for example, can hire tutors or pay for prep classes ahead of the exams.
“The use of standardized testing as an admissions requirement is based on long-held, but biased, assumptions about their predictive power,” Seattle University Provost Shane P. Martin said when the school announced its change. “Standardized exams have a demonstrable and disproportionately negative impact on populations of students systematically excluded from higher education.”
The UW in its announcement noted research showing that the test score requirement can create barriers for students of color, women, and students from low-income families.
“Ultimately, this decision is about access and student success,” Joseph Janes, chair of the Faculty Senate, said. “The faculty, after careful and thoughtful consideration in partnership with our administration, have recognized that students’ potential achievement over four years or more of their university education can’t be measured by the result of one test on one day.”
More than 1,200 schools have moved to make the ACT or SAT optional for admission this fall, according to FairTest.org.
While the change will take effect immediately on the Seattle campus, UW Tacoma and Bothell haven’t made the shift and will be reviewing their policies
