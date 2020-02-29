UW study abroad to Italy to be suspended amid coronavirus

In response to the spread of novel coronavirus, UW study abroad programming to Italy will be suspended indefinitely effective March 2 at 5 p.m. Rome time.
Italy has more than 1,100 cases of the virus and 29 deaths as of Saturday, according to Italian health officials, the most in Europe.
Many other schools across the country, including Gonzaga University in Spokane, have suspended study abroad programs in Italy following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid all nonessential travel.
The UW currently has nearly 100 students in Italy, most of them in Rome as a part of faculty-led programs, according to an email sent to students and faculty Saturday obtained by The Daily.
“Winter quarter students will be able to complete coursework remotely. Spring break programs are also suspended,” the email reads. “The University strongly encourages students to return home as soon as possible.”
There are also "fewer than 5 independent learning students" currently in Italy, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta. Those students will be offered the option of completing the travel waiver process to remain in Italy.
Since it may take time to arrange travel back, students in Italy can remain in their current housing while they make departure arrangements. Balta said in an email that "UW Rome Center staff are ready and available to help."
Italy is one of three countries with student travel restrictions from the UW. The university announced in early February that faculty, staff, students, and other personnel cannot travel to China using university resources or in an official university capacity until further notice. And a travel waiver is required for students going to South Korea.
All other students currently studying abroad are advised by the UW to continue with their programs unless notified of a change.
“We suggest that you look into trip cancellation insurance and ensure that the policy covers cancellation due to pandemic,” the UW Study Abroad Office website says.
The cancellation comes after the first American death stemming from coronavirus in King County was announced Saturday by local health officials.
The university has faced fears of coronavirus since four students were tested for the infection after returning from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated. They all tested negative for the infection, as originally expected, after being isolated.
No one in the UW community has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
UW Study Abroad will hold an information session to go over recent updates and answer questions with members of the Global Travel Security Team on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Schmitz 450. There will also be a live Zoom video session that students can sign up for.
"The situation is moving quickly and we have been monitoring it and following CDC and State Department guidance every step of the way," Balta said.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
