Cauce says she expects 'hybrid model' for fall classes in webinar

The presidents of three large, public universities — the UW, Arizona State University, and Purdue University— participated in a virtual webinar focused on how public universities are acting as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding the future of higher education, all three presidents, including President Ana Mari Cauce of the UW, agreed that a combination of in-person classes with online sessions is likely to be adopted next fall.
“I think all three of our campuses who are liking to bring students back in person are also going to be doing some digital work,” Cauce said in the May 27 webinar. “I think we are all looking at a hybrid model, and it is a question of how much is online and how much is in person.”
In a message posted Thursday, the UW said it is focusing on offering classes of 50 people or fewer in person with larger courses taught remotely.
In preparing for the academic year, Cauce mentioned that there were two workforce groups at the UW, the “Back to School” and “Back to Work” groups. While the former focuses on students and academics, the other prioritizes all other groups, like teaching staff and other employees of the university.
Nonetheless, Cauce acknowledged that the decision was not a simple one.
“We are having deans and chairs and faculty members and students weigh in on what classes are most important for them to have in-person because the whole classroom situation is a very daunting task,” Cauce said.
Cauce has previously said the university will make a final decision on classes for fall quarter in late June or early July.
In implementing in-person classes, all three presidents agreed there had to be conditions in place to ensure that no individual would be harmed, especially those students and employees who are even more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus due to prior medical conditions and age.
“There will be a minimum distance of 10 feet between any professional [and] the nearest student,” Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr., President of Purdue University, said. “The student will be wearing a mask and the professor will be behind a Plexiglass shield.”
Daniel also emphasized that students themselves had to become more accountable, saying they will have to sign a “code of behavior” that includes wearing a mask indoors and self-quarantining at the first sign of symptoms.
In addition to addressing the format of their schools in the fall, the university presidents discussed the challenges and did not deny the economic impact that the pandemic has played on public colleges.
“On the public side, there will be big cuts,” Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University, said. “So we are concerned right now.”
Cauce noted that, amid the crisis, there have also been learning opportunities that have made public universities stronger and more prepared.
“I think we have really shown how in this moment of crisis universities have been leading,” Cauce said.“Our universities have turned themselves inside out to serve the public and we have demonstrated how all that research and all that information that at times people think fuddy-duddy, we turned it into a real impact.”
While the situation remains uncertain, all three presidents continue to be hopeful and optimistic that the future of higher education will be more effective for all types of students, and those students need to be prepared as well.
“This is a generation from which much is expected,” Cauce said. “This is the moment that you need to be acquiring all the tools that you possibly can to meet not just this challenge, but the challenges that are to come.”
Reach reporter Sheharbano Jafry at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SheharbanoJafry.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.