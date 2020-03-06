Making sense of the 2020 census for undercounted students

By April 1, 2020, every household in the United States will have received a notification by mail to participate in the 2020 census. This is the process by which the federal government attempts to gather a complete count of every person living in the country every 10 years.
It’s legally required that every single person, regardless of background, characteristics, or even citizenship, answer the nine questions given to ensure an accurate population count can be made.
Gathering an accurate count from the census allows the government to properly determine how funding gathered from taxes should be distributed to communities.
“The more accurate data we have, the more funding we get for things like roads, and schools, and Pell Grants, and student loans, and Medicaid,” Katy Kaltenbrun, a partnership specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau (USCB), said.
In the last census in 2010, the count for UW students was drastically low. To help improve this number for the upcoming 2020 census, the USCB is working closely with the UW to make the process as easy as possible for students.
Students living in on-campus housing should be on the lookout for an email from HFS in early April, which will contain a survey gathering census information to be sent directly to the USCB.
Those not living on campus will also have several ways to respond at their disposal. After receiving a letter from the USCB in mid-March, they will be able to respond as directed either online, over the phone, or by filling out and returning a delivered paper questionnaire.
There will also be several resources available around campus to help students complete the census.
Besides looking at the display in Suzzallo Library, the UW Libraries website can answer any census questions students may have.
From April 1 to April 3, there will be Census Questionnaire Assistance Centers open at Odegaard and Suzzalo libraries. These centers will be staffed by trained librarians ready to help students fill out the census and answer any questions.
“If people just sort of have questions about ‘Do I really need to fill this out?’ and again those questions about sort of ‘I live in the dorms, what should I do?’” Cass Hartnett, a librarian in the government publications department of Suzzallo library, said. “[The Assistance Centers] is a resource that right around census time … will help people.”
The nine questions will ask for names and a phone number, then inquire about the type of residence they live in, the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of each person living there, and their relationship to one another.
Any information collected is confidential.
Every person is required by law to fill out the 2020 census. After the first letter of notification is sent, if a residence fails to respond, they will receive up to five follow-up notifications by mail. If no response is given after the fifth notification, a census taker will be sent to the residence to acquire the information in person.
“Since it is in our Constitution, it is our civic duty to respond to the census … it’s a very important part of how we receive funding and representation,” Kaltenbrun said.
Reach contributing writer Hunter Bos at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_HunterBos
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.