The future of international student representation on campus

Last year when an eager group of students identified what they saw as a lack of international student representation on campus, they decided to try to tackle the problem head-on. They thought ASUW would be the right place, but after stifled progress over the past two quarters, they’ve had to drastically change their approach.
The group initially moved forward with a proposed resolution which would have created a new ASUW international student commission, but it encountered strong opposition from within the senate.
Many voiced concerns about the logistical burden that the creation of a new commission would have on ASUW activities.
“International students constitute an immense constituency and thus should warrant carefully thorough attention that perhaps this working group and the ASUW is not ready or equipped at this moment to provide,” one senator, who requested to remain anonymous, said.
Meanwhile, other ASUW leaders from the Joint Commissions Committee (JCC) also expressed apprehension with the scale of the commission being proposed and the working group’s ill-defined target constituency.
“One of the problems that JCC raised was that the constituency that the international student commission would be hypothetically representing is unclear in that pieces of that constituency may not be historically oppressed,” Camille Hattwig, assistant director of the ASUW Student Disability Commission and a JCC member, said.
Because of the possibility that this commission could end up serving individuals that may not have been historically oppressed and underrepresented, JCC found this to be a potentially unfortunate oversight.
“Another issue that was raised, just like it was in senate, was that it’s such a diverse population,” Hattwig said. “The needs of an undocumented student from South America are going to be very different from the needs of a wealthy European student, for example.”
The JCC recommended that if the working group intended to move forward while considering the entire international student population, it would be easier to do so outside of the ASUW.
The group then changed course. The resolution now is being revised to propose the establishment of a task force instead of a commission, which would investigate problems for international students and find solutions, according to ASUW Director of Internal Policy Cooper Robertson.
The team, after collaborating with stakeholder groups from the ASUW and outside entities, went back to the drawing board and attempted to identify the problems of the resolution’s previous versions.
“We’ve seen two main pieces of pushback,” Robertson said. “The first is wanting to make sure that this is the best possible process and a robust enough process to [create an effective task force]. Then the second piece of pushback is more along the lines of understanding where some may not feel that international students are a wholly marginalized group. So showing that international students at the University of Washington and around the country and around the world are facing certain challenges that are unique.”
Despite the recommendation for an entity independent of the ASUW, many members of the working group have continued to push the idea of an international student advocacy group within the ASUW, including one who called it their “pie-in-the-sky dream.”
All that said, Robertson recognizes the task ahead is daunting, but remains optimistic.
“The support is there for the idea,” Robertson said. “People really want to support international students, and they just want to make sure that the implementation is done right, and so that’s what we’re going ahead and working to get done.”
Reach reporter John Lee at news@dailyuw.com. @JohnLee69595064
