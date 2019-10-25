Shaun Scott dives deep into his past, his policy, and his time at UW

Editor’s note: The Daily sat down with city council candidate Shaun Scott, who is running to represent the U-District, on Oct. 16. The following is a transcription of that interview, edited for length and clarity. Scott’s opponent, Alex Pederson, was extended the same invitation, but was unable to make time. The interview was conducted by development editor Devon McBride, news editor Claudia Yaw, opinion editor Rachel Morgan, and reporter Jake Goldstein-Street.
McBride: Welcome to The Daily, or rather, welcome back. We are the student newspaper and the student voice at the UW. How did going to the UW shape you as an individual and as a potential candidate for District 4?
Scott: Well, I was a student filmmaker at the UW a decade and a half ago and was a member of UAW 4121, the union for academic and student employees. A lot of the stances that I have taken in this race with respect to the need for more affordable housing and more social housing, the fact that we’re going to have to seriously reform our city zoning code if we want to get that housing, really is an outgrowth of research and independent studies that I had the opportunity to do here at the university.
I was a filmmaker and a student historian for the Seattle Civil Rights & Labor History Project, which delved into the nuances of Seattle's zoning code and land-use decisions, the roots that those land-use decisions have in a pretty ugly history of racism and segregation in the city, and the fact that the reason why our city is as segregated as it is the fact that there is the lack of affordable housing.
This can really be chalked up to the fact that these zoning codes, which I learned about as an undergrad, outlaw multi-family housing in most of the city. So I think for other candidates there is a process of education that has to happen around something as niche as historical racism in Seattle and the ways that single-family zoning has reproduced that, but for me that was a policy priority coming right out of the gate because it was part of the experience that I had as a filmmaker here who was who was making films to educate seattle-area youths about this topic. The films that I made, I understand they’re still being used to this day by Seattle schools.
Yaw: Can you explain to our readers your stance on upzoning in Seattle versus upzoning on the Ave? You know that those differ?
Scott: So I support comprehensive zoning reform in blatant terms because apartments are illegal in 80% of Seattle. When you're driving through areas like Bryant, Wallingford, Sand Point, or Laurelhurst some of those neighborhoods actually look like suburbs within a city, right? The reason for that is because it's actually illegal to build duplexes and apartments and the kinds of housing that I think students and young people and families just starting out generally tend to live in. So I want to see a comprehensive zoning reform to make sure that we get apartments in more of the city.
The Ave is an important exception because, number one, it is not zoned for single family. There are commercial storefronts with residential spaces on top, which is not legal in most of the city. There's a certain amount of density and bustle. I think there's also a certain amount of immigrating and POC owned businesses that would really be at risk for displacement if we were to open that area up to new commercial development.
I should add that if we had done what we were supposed to do to make it so that Bryant and Wallingford and Roosevelt and Ravenna and Maple Leaf have more apartment buildings, the question of upzoning the Ave would not come with as much desperation, because we would have more housing options elsewhere. We wouldn't be looking to the Ave as the one strip that's going to get us all of our affordable housing.
McBride: Not upzoning the Ave is an area where you and your opponent agree. Can you speak to perhaps the reasoning, and if there are areas regarding the Ave where you disagree?
Scott: Well, I’m not so certain that we agree entirely. In the middle of halting the upzone, I also called for commercial rent control, which my opponent has not called for. Commercial rent control, number one, is a proven stopgap that will make it so that businesses at the risk of displacement don’t have their rents skyrocket as rents have for both working people and for small business owners. But it's also a way of pushing back against really, really big corporate developer power that would have no problem coming into an area like the Ave and displacing a lot of folks.
I've supported commercial rent control as a form of resisting the hold corporate developers have had over our city and for-profit developers have had over our city, and a lot of those corporate developers are backing my opponent.
Let’s be frank about that. Amazon dumped a million and a half dollars into the race yesterday. So it's not a surprise that I would be the one calling for commercial rent control because I don't have to worry about pushing back against some of these big corporate developer donors. They supported my opponent.
Goldstein-Street: Obviously you want a large-scale housing increase. How do you juggle that with retaining the U-District’s character?
Scott: Have you ever looked at or seen sort of old pictures of what the U-District used to look like? This neighborhood used to actually be called Brooklyn. That's why we have a Brooklyn Avenue here. At one point in time, there was no university here. The university actually used to be located downtown. At another point in time maybe there weren't dorms here.
When Husky Stadium opened, a lot of that area as recently as the 1960s used to be landfill. There's these really epic pictures that you can see of Husky Stadium in the background flanked by like four or five acres of just open trash that only closed in the late ‘60s. I bring all of these things up to say that the area has evolved the character has changed.
That's part of the reason why people want to live in cities is because they're dynamic, they don't stay static. So I think it's perfectly possible to say that we want to have more of a commitment to social housing. We want to make sure that students aren't choosing between textbooks and food in this area and also say that this is a college town and there are certain things that people want to hold onto with that experience.
Like when I come to campus, it's tied to certain very fond memories that I have. So some of the things that we might want to do is making the Ave pedestrian only. When it's mostly dominated by cars, you're actually limiting the amount of people that can have access to the area.
So if we're talking about historical characteristics, or something that we're supposed to be enjoying, we should open that up to as many people as we can by maybe following the recommendations of the U-District Mobility group.
Morgan: Speaking of pedestrianizing the Ave, ideally how soon would you want to see that happen? And also what portion of the Ave would be pedestrianized?
Scott: I would prefer that to be two or five [years], I mean everything from I guess Schmitz Hall on the south end up to the farmers market.
Goldstein-Street: Obviously the university has changed a lot since you were here just in the past 15 years. Do you think that's a good thing?
Scott: It depends on how you feel about Tower Records, which used to be a CD store that was open, versus Urban Outfitters. It depends on how you feel about Twice Sold Tales, a bookstore that used to be where the Chase Bank is now. I mean, I know I would have preferred another used bookstore over a big corporate bank with ties to some pretty gnarly polluters.
I understand that there are just more housing options I think on campus and so I think that's definitely a good thing. I think that too much of the change has not actually gone to mitigating some pretty rampant tuition hikes that we've seen in the years following the Great Recession.
A good example of this is the UW Master Plan where we saw the city council was able to extract only a commitment of 400 new affordable units, and even those were not treated as mandatory from the university.
And when you add that to the fact that there are many child care centers that will be tied to some of these developments which aren't going to be affordable, the message that's being sent to working families is that ‘you're on your own.’ We can't have that.
McBride: Back to the Master Plan. You mentioned that 400 or 450 units is too few. Do you have an idea of what number might have gotten you to a ‘yes’ had you been on the council?
Scott: Numerous government agencies have indicated that we need to see tens of thousands approaching hundreds of thousands of new housing units region-wide if we're serious about meeting the affordability crisis at the scale that it exists. So you have to think 10 times that number would have been more appropriate. A commitment of 4,000 units that are accessible to people making less than 60% or 50% of area median income. That's a starting point.
Four hundred doesn't even keep up with the size of the incoming freshman class any given year. How can you even negotiate that with a straight face and say that you're doing anything with that plan to actually make the city more affordable? Four hundred is laughable. I read about it in the Times as it was happening. I thought it was a typo.
Yaw: I want to talk more broadly about the UW and their role within the community. Do you see other ways in which the UW is either a partner in the community or a roadblock to progress in Seattle?
Scott: I think if you were to ask the UW Housestaff Association, which is right now trying to get a fair contract and fair wages, or UAW 4121, which last year went on strike for better wages and benefits that could mitigate some of these rising costs of living, or campus partners from vulnerable groups who watched as none other than Milo Yiannopoulos was invited to campus in the aftermath of Trump getting elected — I think they would all tell you that the UW has been a pretty big roadblock to building the progressive, inclusive campus community that we proclaim externally.
So much of this race is going to be about understanding that you have to stand up to UW admin for some pretty big fights around wages, human rights, and affordability. We’re talking about not allowing the UW to operate as a Vatican within District 4, where they're just exempt from the concerns that the broader community has.
Yaw: I want to talk more about the idea of unions and your strike fund. You plan to pledge 40% of your salary to a strike fund. Why, of all the issues, did you choose a strike fund?
Scott: I actually have a background as a labor organizer and understand that we’re in a district where we have a union representing 5,500 academic and student employees. A lot of them have had to go on strike and a lot of them felt like they had to end that action earlier than they would have liked because of the real economic pressures that face workers. So if there’s a material commitment to helping these workers sustain that bargaining process for longer, that would have a real positive impact on the lives of thousands of workers in the city.
Not every worker decides to engage in direct action, but workers who do make that decision understand that they’re making a sacrifice to benefit their entire union membership. Being able to directly support those workers feels like the least I could do as a council member who would be making $110,000 a year.
Seattle City Council is one of the best paid city council salaries in the country, and taking that down to $70,000 a year, which is still right on par with the area median income, feels like what needs to be done from leadership that is talking about stepping up for some of the most vulnerable workers.
I also understand that not every worker is always going to be striking every budget season and not all of the funds would be used. So I would then like to see those funds diverted to certain not-for-profits, but for me, direct aid is really one of the most powerful ways you can get involved in politics.
Goldstein-Street: You’re running for a council that doesn't have a very high favorability rating right now. How would you be looking to build unity or to maintain hardline stances that you have?
Scott: I think that my policy stances are popular with the council as it's currently constructed. I think that councilmembers Mosqueda and González have talked about the need for comprehensive zoning reform, councilmember Herbold cares a lot about anti-displacement. Talking about the Ave earlier, Tammy Morales looks like she’s got a pretty clear path to victory down in District 2. I think Kshama is going to do pretty well. And there's certainly a lot of affinity for the the the policy considerations between the three of us. I think there's a lot of overlap. So building that coalition is not going to be as hard as it seems. I think we're the only campaign in this race that has actually enjoyed the endorsement of a sitting city council member in Mike O'Brien.
So honestly the question about how to build alliances with a pretty progressive city council, I think that's actually a better question for Alex who decided to not show up for your guys' interview.
I mean if you imagine who's going to have an easier time working with Tammy Morales or Kshama Sawant, just look at it from the vantage point in a council that is going to be disproportionately people of color, mostly women. I think mostly a council that people have understood as left of center. I think a candidate that opposed Sound Transit 3, that opposed the Move Seattle Levy, that does not support the Seattle Green New Deal, that has not proclaimed any leadership whatsoever around searching for revenue sources to address the homelessness crisis — I think that candidate would actually be more out of step with the current climate of the council.
Goldstein-Street: Would you be looking to govern in the mold of a councilmember Sawant, who has been polarizing on the council and has had trouble building coalitions of councilmembers?
Scott: It’s a fair question. I mean, there are real differences. I am a 43rd LD Democrat. Kshama Sawant is a member of socialist alternative. I do think that it is possible to have strong relationships with coalition partners and anti-racist groups and other city council members with whom I do not necessarily agree on every issue.
I have experience with Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs leading collaborative focus groups. We're going neighborhood to neighborhood talking to individual artists, arts writers, gallery owners, in an attempt to transform King Street Station. It’s a very comprehensive and collaborative process and I would think that I would bring that skill set and that experience to City Hall as well.
McBride: I believe there have been instances on the council where councilmembers failed to achieve one goal and in doing so missed the chance to gain process. Do you see yourself accepting incremental progress?
Scott: A good practical example of the art of compromise versus maintaining certain principles is the question of the Seattle Police Guild contract. I said I would not have voted to approve that contract because 25 community groups — including the ACLU, not exactly a bastion of radicalism — have said that that is a disaster for police accountability. It would have been really hard to have getting me off of that position for a number of reasons. That's one area where I feel like there's a line in the sand.
There are other areas like the UW Master Plan. If I’m saying 4,000 is where we need to get, and I’m actually able to pull us up from 400 to 2,000, there’s too many people that could benefit from an additional 1,600 units of housing for me to not approve that contract.
But I think the police officer’s guild, there’s a firm ‘no’ around approving pay increases and funds for police facilities where we have a police force that’s in essence under federal investigation. That’s what a consent decree is. It's a federal investigation.
Yaw: I want to talk more about your ideas about policing. I know you’ve talked about the idea of police abolition, but with other candidates talking about an increase in police presence, how can you realistically bring that framework to the table?
Scott: I think it's important to define what exactly is meant by police abolition. We had an abolitionist movement in this country in the 1850s. The 13th Amendment passes in the aftermath of a bloody Civil War and it makes a very clear stipulation that slavery is illegal in this country except for punishment for a crime. So what we saw subsequent to the Civil War was the establishment of over-aggressive and racist police apparatus, more recently the rise of for-profit policing, and a number of politicians who have not only not apologized for these institutions, but also done their best to actually bolster them.
I'm thinking specifically of Joe Biden's performance last night at the presidential debate. I look at him and all I think about is the 1994 crime bill that he helped author which criminalized many black and brown members of my generation.
So when we talk about police abolition, it's about recognizing contemporary policing has deep links to a slave economy and deep roots to institutional forces of racism. That's what I mean by police abolition. If somebody thinks that that's an unreasonable position, if somebody thinks we’re never going to get away from racist policing, that actually says more about their position than mine.
I'm suggesting actual pathways to demilitarized policing. We can have an expanded Community Service Officer program in the city. That’s where unarmed officers are the ones who are responding to people having mental health episodes or to houseless folks who need services. We can officers in our public transportation that is not fare enforcement but is actually there to serve an ambassadorial role for all the newcomers that we have to Seattle — helping people getting lost in the trains, as opposed to criminalizing young black and brown people for riding the train to school, which is what we have now.
We can end sweeps of homeless encampments that are costing the city $10 million a year and amount to criminalizing people for being poor in public. Obviously in our houseless population LGBTQIA+ and POC folks are over represented.
I'm talking about not a pie in the sky idea. I'm talking about literal legislative actions that we can take right now to sever the link between policing and the worst forms of racism as they've been practiced in this country. Not everybody agrees. Some people think policing is fine and that we need more police officers.
The response that I would give to that is if you had any other agency in the city that was under federal investigation you'd have real doubts about whether or not they should be getting more money.
Yaw: I feel like many UW students’ perceptions of safe consumption sites are informed by violence that they may have seen reported over this summer. We had a stabbing in front of a needle exchange, for example. How would you respond to some of those reactions that people have?
Scott: Public safety is a concern. It's a real concern especially for some of the populations that are more likely to be stalked, harassed, or badgered on our city streets. I think that there are a few things that we can do with safe consumption sites to make sure that they are safe. The use of street lighting for example. There is actually a real positive effect on which streets folks feel safe walking down, so adding adequate lighting and signage around a consumption site.
We also talked about the Community Service Officer (CSO) program. I think that could be a real place where you would see staffing on those CSOs increase or bulk up, just to make sure that people had the sense that there's a third party presence there who's looking out for them.
I walk around with you know, the privileges of a cis male. There are certain embodied privileges that I have and one of them has to do with generally feeling pretty safe in most interactions that I find myself in public and on public streets. There are some pretty big exceptions because I'm a black male as well. But by and large that is a privilege that I enjoy, so I think it will be really important to listen to our LGBTQIA+ commission and our city’s Women's Commission or Disability Rights Commission to hear from them.
Morgan: I know you’re an advocate for more bike lanes. If you could just speak a little bit more about that and where you plan to put them and how soon you would ideally want to see them.
Scott: I think that we would want to we want to see an interconnected bike network that includes bikes along major arterial roads like 35th Avenue Northeast for a number of reasons. Number one, you want to encourage people to bike as a way of getting to work. That's where most of our carbon emissions come from: people on their work-day commute. So you don't want to reroute some of these bike lanes only through greenways that are not necessarily accessible to major transit hubs. I support the bike master plan as it was drawn up, which included a lot of lanes on roads like this.
I also think that pedestrian safety is really important to me. Bike lanes have been proven to have a dampening effect on high traffic speed so there's an auxiliary benefit to bike lanes on major arterial roads as well.
Yaw: You also have talked about putting more public restrooms in Seattle or other amenities. What would that look like specifically in this neighborhood?
Scott: I would want to identify certain areas where the need is the highest first. You sort of have to get people used to the idea of it and get people to see how convenient it is before you start branching out to other areas.
I just know from talking to a lot of working families who are out with their kids. They’re looking for a place to change kids. That would be something really positive.
Goldstein-Street: Can you talk about your time at Real Change?
Scott: It was short, but I learned a lot. I wrote those really bad columns for The Daily, but fortunately my career as a columnist did not end in 2003. Some years later in 2015, I was hired by City Arts Magazine as a columnist. I worked there for three and a half years. Working as a writer and a columnist, I thought being an editor looks like a lot of fun. Being hired as the interim editor for Real Change was great.
It was a short period of time but I learned a ton from our houseless community. The Real Change newsroom environment is unlike any other. You're talking with a lot of the vendors who are houseless folks and they're coming in and letting you know how the interactions are going on the street. They're telling you about some of their personal concerns for security and shelter. In our society, we look at houseless people and are encouraged to look as though people as ‘others.’ It’s unfortunate and dehumanizes both houseless folks and it dehumanizes us.
Honestly the thing that was most memorable about the time that I spent at Real Change was coming in on Monday morning. We went to press on Tuesdays, so Mondays were our busiest days. We’re talking with some of our vendors about football games and what happened over the weekend. I had bets going with one of my favorite vendors about whether the Hawks were going to lose to the Niners and things of that nature.
When you're interacting with some of our most vulnerable residents, you realize that all this nonsense we see from the “Seattle is Dying” documentary and the ways that people talk about homeless people that stigmatize them are just terrible. They've had a really corrosive effect on our on our democracy in our discourse. So for me, that's what I remember most about Real Change.
My time there was not long because it turns out that running for city council and running a newspaper is not really tenable. So that explains why my tenure there was as short as it was.
Goldstein-Street: Rob Johnson left the seat that you're running for early and now we have Abel Pacheco. So having had that experience, how would you assuage the concerns?
Scott: I would tell voters of the district that I used to edit an underground newspaper when I was in 10th grade, and I worked as a columnist with the hope of becoming an editor. I received an editorship position weeks before I declared my candidacy for city council and I had to turn my back on a job that I really wanted since I was a teenager because I think that the city council needed real leadership on some pretty big considerations and questions.
Leaving right as I feel like I could have made the most impact as a journalist, being the editor of one of the biggest street newspapers in the country, I think that says something about the commitment that I have to the people of Seattle.
Reach news editor Claudia Yaw at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @YawClaudia
