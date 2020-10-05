First ASUW board meeting of the year talks COVID-19 and test privacy

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) convened digitally for its first meeting of the school year Thursday, focusing on continued adaptation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, discussing the UW’s handling of distance learning, and passing two administrative bills.
After 150 coronavirus cases were reported on Greek Row, director of university affairs Clara Coyote called for a discussion into “the current status of COVID-19 preparedness” on campus and acknowledged efforts to increase coronavirus testing campus-wide.
Director of community relations Alex Schroeder reported that “social moratoriums” banning “any event that’s going on socially” both on and off campus had been put in place by both the Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council, and that meetings were being planned with the presidents of the two groups.
ASUW President Camille Hattwig said that she had heard “HFS housing has generally been going very well for COVID safety.” When 1,620 students were tested during the move-in process last month, five positive cases were identified, according to the university.
The conversation then pivoted to the impact of COVID-19 on academics. Several members of the board noted that the synchronicity of classes varies by professor, potentially placing students in time zones other than Pacific at a disadvantage. Finance and budget director Alece Stancin recalled students attending classes from China at 2:30 a.m., and Vice President Dalton Owens expressed concerns that the “weird hours” were not “fair for [international students].”
The ASUW has tackled the issue of synchronicity in the past: Board Resolution 5.10, passed by the senate and affirmed by the BOD last April, called for the UW to “mandat[e] asynchronous access for all online instruction.”
The BOD also raised privacy concerns regarding remote test proctoring software.
Director of programming Rahul Prasad said his roommate was asked to “install third-party software that’s going to keep track of his eye movements, his keystrokes, how long he’s using pages, and a lot of different things.”
According to Stancin, test integrity programs can be “connected to Canvas; the professors can ask you to turn your computer around to show the entire room,” in addition to tracking data such as eye movements. Stancin questioned where exactly the data gathered by these programs is saved and who would be able to access it.
Coyote described the software as “a new frontier,” and worried that its implementation would disproportionately harm international students.
The BOD passed two bills during the meeting.
Board Bill 2.05 changes ASUW administrative assistants to salaried employees. Previously, administrative assistants were considered hourly employees; however, according to the bill, “in a virtual setting their hours would be hard to track.”
Board Bill 3.01 compensates student senate speaker Lukas Illa for $182 for work done over the summer on the ASUW website.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
