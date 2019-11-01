Graduate school lecturer decodes great aunt’s Indigenous art

Brilliant colors stand out through geometric lines. Three sequential panels indicate a movement from the past to the present — or the present to the future.
Professor Philip Deloria discussed “Becoming Mary Sully: Toward an American Indian Abstract” Wednesday, Oct 30 as part of the public lectures series put on by the UW Graduate School. Deloria is a professor of Native American and Indigenous history at Harvard University, but his interest in Sully’s work is deeper than an academic curiosity.
Deloria’s great aunt, Mary Sully, grew up on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Deloria himself is a descendant of the Dakota people. This close family bond gave him the interest and knowledge to closely analyze Sully, an individual he described as an “impossible subject” and “solo artist.”
Deloria found his great aunt’s illustrations in a gray box while moving. In total, Sully produced 134 “personality prints,” each print consisting of three images that aim to capture the essence of a person or idea.
These drawings are personality studies of everyone from Bing Crosby to FDR — icons of the decades in which they were drawn. The majority of Sully’s subjects are such celebrities and public figures, with later works returning to her Indigenous roots.
Deloria likened the images to Rorschach cards — the intermingling of color and shape do not lend themselves immediately to a face or name. Instead, he attributed Sully’s interpretation of her subjects to a product of synesthesia, the condition of seeing color associated with numbers and letters.
“To lose her synesthesia would be catastrophic,” Deloria said of its critical relationship to her art.
The lecture also touched on the cultural and political contexts of the art’s creation.
“Native references permeate,” Deloria said of the work. Each set of three images ends with an Indian abstract, bringing in elements of Indigenous pattern work and styles.
Sully’s art survives as a testament to Indigenous culture in the face of Western resistance but also to the artist as an individual.
Deloria defined Sully as an artist that “moved beyond” the traditional art of her time. He situated the geometric prints as abstracts in Indian modernism and argued for the inclusion of indigenous work among other acclaimed works of art.
“[They will] become part of our canon; we are required to dwell upon them,” Deloria said.
The UW Graduate School’s next public lecture features speaker Anita Hill on Nov. 6, 2019. The lecture is currently sold out, but the lineup for the remaining public lectures can be found here.
Reach reporter Hope Morris at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hopexmorris
