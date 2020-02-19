Interactive coronavirus map lets users track infection

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19 virus), a respiratory illness that is believed to have originated in the Hubei province of China, now has over 70,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The rapidly-spreading infection has been declared a public health emergency by the WHO and has resulted in the U.S. State Department implementing a level four travel advisory warning on China, meaning that U.S. citizens are strongly recommended to not travel to China, the epicenter of the outbreak, or to leave as soon as possible. The U.S. State Department has not implemented the same level of travel advisory on other countries who have reported cases of the COVID-19 virus.
Bo Zhao, an assistant professor in the department of geography, has been developing a live interactive map of the spread of the infection.
The map is still evolving but shows the local and global distribution of the COVID-19 virus. It’s broken down by country, and then more specifically by state or province. For each location, the map outlines the confirmed diagnoses, total recovered, and the fatalities recorded.
“It can track past trends,” Zhao said. “It can also see how the numbers change, especially the recovered people and the confirmed dead.”
Zhao and his team of undergraduate researchers started working on the project three weeks ago in an effort to raise awareness about the spreading virus. As a cartographer, he saw a need to visualize the distribution of data and map out its trends.
“There’s a lot of concerns about the spreading of the virus,” he said. “But they don't know how it is spreading.”
The map updates every couple of hours using data from multiple third-party sources.
At a global level, their data comes from the WHO and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To get a smaller scale and more city-specific numbers, they get their information from the National Health Commission which collects data for the local and federal Chinese governments. For data on quarantine zones, the map relies on reports from various volunteer groups.
The code automatically updates six times a day. On top of that, his team manually checks the data to make sure the code is running smoothly and the data being published is not misleading. If there is new information, Zhao himself goes in and manually updates the code in order to be as transparent as possible.
His team has published their source code online so other institutions can use it to further their research or redeploy the app for use in their own work.
Zhao says his biggest takeaway from the project so far is that people aren’t paying enough attention to the numbers. So far, the recorded recoveries outnumber the deaths, but people don’t seem to be talking about that enough.
As of Feb. 18 at 4 p.m., the map showed 75,168 confirmed cases with 14,364 recoveries and 2,008 deaths around the world.
Zhao hopes to continue to update the map to include more information including county-level statistics in China, as well as state-, province-, and county-level updates for the United States and Canada, where there are a combined 23 confirmed cases as of Feb. 18
His team’s primary goal was to raise awareness about this novel coronavirus and its “spatial distribution” to combat the growing degree of misinformation on the subject.
“It’s not an issue of China or of Wuhan,” Zhao said. “It’s an issue of the whole globe.”
