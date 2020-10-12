UW’s Caregiver Task Force report reveals extra stress being put on student and staff caregivers during COVID-19 pandemic

Caregivers — those who have the responsibility for the daily well-being of another person, usually children or the elderly — have had their already taxing position compounded by a new set of challenges since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 30, President Ana Mari Cauce released a letter charging a task force to “address how the University can support the success and well-being of caregivers in the UW community whose work and family responsibilities have collided due to COVID-19.”
A little over a month later, the COVID-19 Caregiver Task Force, made up of 17 members spanning all three UW campuses, released its final report, with seven recommendations for the UW to assist the caregivers in our community.
The task force’s recommendations were for Cauce to issue a statement of support, develop new caregiving programs, increase resources for staff managers, give direction for enhancing existing policies, strengthen the pathways to assistance for caregivers at the UW, establish an advisory committee, and review existing caregiving programs at the UW.
Kathleen Farrell, director for UW Work-Life and a chair of the task force, explained the problems plaguing caregivers which the task force hoped to combat, and how its recommendations are being followed up on.
“In western Washington … there's been a lot of challenges around equity and access that have really just made caregiving tough,” Farrell said. “COVID just took all of those challenges and made them a lot worse.”
Even before the pandemic, caregivers in Seattle were stretched thin. In addition to a low number of caregivers, which often makes finding additional care a difficult process, Washington — particularly Seattle — is also one of the most expensive areas in the country for child and senior care services.
In the Seattle area, the median cost of at-home care for seniors is close to $75,000 annually. For infants in a childcare center, the cost for parents was found on average to be just over $23,000 a year, amounting to 61.8% of the median income for single parents in Seattle.
The added challenge of navigating around a deadly disease has put extra stress on parents in particular.
“For parents who have children K-12, remote learning during the day requires a ton of parents' time; a lot of kids just are not at the age where they can manage and structure their own learning,” Farrell said. “Or maybe they are at the age where they can manage and structure their own learning, but they're not going to do it because that's just not nearly fun. Your kids are under a ton of stress right now too.”
Following the release of the report, Cauce and provost Mark Richards jointly issued a campus-wide letter in support to all staff, faculty, and student employees prioritizing flexibility working with caregivers. Additionally, sick leave was made available for the closure of a child’s school, and UW Human Resources developed a toolkit to help caregivers adjust their duties.
Farrell hopes to keep the momentum from the task force going and is currently working to create a work-life advisory group on-campus.
Despite progress being made, there is still much more the UW needs to do to help its caregivers, particularly those who are students.
Audrey Omar, a sociology graduate student at UW — and caregiver to her three children — who served as the graduate student representative on the task force, shed some light on where campus leadership still is falling short.
“Getting some policies on the book that protects everybody is still powerful, but I'm not sure how much was actually done,” Omar said. “It felt like a lot of the conversations were focused on staff and their needs, and less so about things that could be done to protect graduate students and those who make the least amount of money in the university.”
In representing graduate students, Omar’s main goals were to stop “progress clocks,” which are checks in place that make graduate students do a set amount of work each year, and also to ensure that those in family-student housing — which generally consists of students who are parents — be protected from losing their housing if they were to take leave for one or more quarters, something which can happen under the current system.
Despite being well received by the senior members of the task force, there has been no progress to be seen toward either of Omar’s policy recommendations.
There was no mention of graduate students in the letter of support from UW’s Office of the President.
