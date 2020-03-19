Twenty total cases of COVID-19 in the UW community, 11 new in past two days

In the past two days, 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the UW community have been announced by the UW's environmental health & safety (EH&S) department.

There were six more positive tests announced Wednesday and five Thursday, bringing the UW’s total to 20. This is up from just three positive cases less than a week ago.

Nine of the new cases are in students, none of whom have been on campus since developing symptoms. There is another case of the coronavirus in a university employee who has not been on campus or been in contact with other members of the community since developing symptoms on March 14, according to the UW.

The other positive test was Dr. Stephen Schwartz, a department of pathology professor, who died Tuesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In most of the rest of the cases, the patients are recovering at home. At least one is recovering out of state and another is self-isolating in their residence hall after developing symptoms March 6 and being announced to have tested positive Wednesday.

One was last on campus Feb. 8 and developed symptoms more than a month later.

Before Wednesday, there were nine confirmed cases of the virus in the UW community, including one faculty member in an unidentified department.

The first case in the UW community was an employee at a nearby office space.

The EH&S department noted that the risk of transmission from previous cases was low, but community transmission is generally increasing locally. There were 1,376 confirmed cases of the virus and 74 deaths as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.

“Social distancing is vital to slowing this outbreak — don’t gather in groups and maintain 6 feet of distance from other people when you have to be in public,” UW EH&S writes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider being within six feet of someone with the virus for a prolonged period of time or having other forms of direct contact, such as being coughed on, as a “close contact.” People who fit this criteria have been directed by Geoffrey Gottlieb, the interim chair of the UW's Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

Health officials say people diagnosed with the coronavirus can develop symptoms in as few as two days or as long as two weeks after exposure.

Details on when each person who has tested positive developed symptoms and when they were last on campus can be found online. It is unclear how many UW community members have pending screenings or have tested negative since many tests don’t get reported to the university because of the increase in locations administering screenings for the virus.

The UW’s Bothell and Tacoma campuses have not yet had a single positive test, according to the university’s count.

Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet

