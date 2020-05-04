UW study shows importance of ethnic spaces on college campuses

Research out of the UW suggests ethnic spaces at universities benefit underrepresented students, whether they engage in those spaces or not.
In the experiment, hundreds of UW students, both white and underrepresented students of color, read descriptions of one of two scenarios: the university plans to build an ethnic space or a general space. Afterward, the students reported their feelings of belonging, campus support, and academic engagement, among other feelings.
The research project was led by Dr. Teri Kirby, who received her Ph.D. in psychology at the UW and is now a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter.
“We know that the need to belong is a fundamental human motivation and that it can have implications for academic and work performance,” Kirby said in an email. “Because underrepresented students of color have concerns about belonging in many academic contexts, we think it's essential to understand how to make them feel more welcome. In these studies, we also found that ethnic spaces increased their academic engagement.”
The study, published April 27 in the Social Psychological and Personality Science Journal, found that simply reading about the ethnic spaces had a positive impact on the underrepresented students’ feelings of belonging and campus engagement.
Some students in the experiment were told the ethnic space would not be available for a few years, indicating they would not be able to partake in the space; yet they still felt a greater sense of belonging.
The authors of this study refer to this phenomenon as “symbolic value,” which suggests the ethnic spaces serve as a symbol of the university making efforts to include underrepresented students. According to the study, many colleges facing budget cuts may look to defund these ethnic spaces, particularly if they are underutilized. However, the authors urge universities to reconsider.
“The symbolic value is important because it shows that there may be benefits even for those who don't use the space,” Kirby said. “This greatly expands the number of potential beneficiaries and gives us even more reason to continue to allocate resources to those spaces.”
Even so, skeptics of ethnic spaces may also argue that these spaces exclude white students and creates a barrier between them and students of color.
White students participating in the experiments reported lower levels of belonging when they read about the ethnic space as opposed to when they read about a general space. This does not necessarily mean that reading about ethnic spaces decreased white students’ feelings of belonging, just that they felt more belonging when reading about a general space, according to the study.
Kirby and her team suggest that universities can implement ethnic spaces that are open to white students. They warn, however, that these spaces should not lose value for underrepresented students in order to appease white students.
One such space at the UW is the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center (ECC), which opened in 2013 after a year and a half of renovation. According to the ECC, the center is the largest university cultural center in the United States, offering resources, such as study and meeting spaces, a computer lab, a social justice library, as well as professional and student staff.
Yet, ethnic spaces are just one aspect of a larger issue of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Psychology professor Sapna Cheryan, who co-authored the research paper, leads the Stereotypes, Identity, and Belonging Lab at the UW, which conducts research on topics such as gender, race, and sexual orientation as they relate to inequality and prejudice.
“Many societal problems can be traced to a lack of diversity and equity,” Cheryan said in an email. “I also have a personal relationship to this topic as a woman of color and some of the experiences I have had in relation to these identities. My hope is that my research can inform others about some of these experiences and how to remedy inequalities in our society.”
Reach contributing writer Taylor Honda at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @taylor_honda
