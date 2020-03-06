Athletic events still set to continue despite canceled classes

With athletic events set to continue despite the novel coronavirus outbreak, the UW athletic department will take extra precaution at sporting events to prevent potential spread.
“We have increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch areas and have taken other additional measures, including adding extra sanitizing stations throughout our facilities and venues in an effort to provide the safest experience for all,” an athletic department spokesperson said via email.
Despite national news that Chicago State and Missouri-Kansas City would not travel to play in men’s and women’s basketball games against Seattle U, the NCAA and the UW have advised that universities should not cancel athletic events.
The NCAA formed an advisory panel of medical, public health, and epidemiology professionals, as well as representatives from NCAA member schools. The panel provided a statement on what the NCAA’s stance should be as it pertains to canceling or holding events without spectators:
“The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. The panel members believe that we need to better understand COVID-19 while continuing to work with local, state and federal health authorities such as the CDC. The key is for all stakeholders and athletes to practice risk mitigation at all events.
“At present the panel is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”
Washington’s athletic department has continued to follow the advice of the NCAA and its own team of medical advisors, reaching out to Seattle and King County Public Health officials.
“The safety and well-being of our students, staff & coaches is always paramount,” the department spokesperson said via email. “This is a fluid situation, and we are continuing to follow Public Health — Seattle & King County’s guidelines and recommendations, and at this point they have not recommended cancelling large events.”
Washington will host four women’s and men’s tennis matches this weekend at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and four baseball games as the Huskies host Utah Valley for a weekend series at Husky Ballpark.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
