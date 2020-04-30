ASUW Student Senate kicks off elections season with candidate forum

Candidates for next year’s ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) made their forum debut via Zoom Tuesday at the student senate meeting.
ASUW elections formally began Monday, April 27. All forums have been moved online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and on Tuesday, candidates made their first formal introductions since campaigning began.
Although running for ASUW on a ticket is not officially recognized anymore, three informal tickets have taken shape: Connect the Pack, Dawgs United, and Elevate UW. Connect the Pack and Elevate UW both held Zoom calls to follow up the senate forum.
The senate heard from ASUW presidential candidates Timothy Billing, Eric Cohen, Camille Hattwig, and Cooper Robertson, vice presidential candidates Rae Lo and Dalton Owens, university affairs candidates Maha Sohail AlHomoud and Clara Coyote, community relations candidates Alex Schroeder and Kaitlyn Carter, campus partnerships candidates Wesley Bahng and Waleed Khan, and diversity efforts candidates Vanessa Lam and Rachel Smithers.
Antonio Gonzalez and Rahul Prasad, who also spoke at the forum, are running unopposed for director of internal policy and director of programming, respectively.
Candidates gave opening and closing statements, answered a question related to the position they are running for, and a question related to their personal platforms. Many candidates focused on how they will approach their position in light of emerging issues related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Elections procedures themselves have already undergone changes, as the current BOD passed a resolution March 18 prohibiting in-person campaigning. ASUW election polls will be open from May 6 through May 13.
Although the forum finished with 30 minutes to spare in their allotted meeting time, the senate adjourned immediately afterward, tabling old business for a future meeting. Senators cited advertisements that the meeting would be reserved solely for the forum, desires to connect with candidates after the forum, and low attendance as reasons for adjournment.
In the coming weeks, the student senate will make the transition to a Zoom webinar format, eliminating barriers for the public to gain access to meetings while also lowering the risk of malfeasance and “Zoom bombings.”
This format was not provided by the UW but procured using ASUW funding.
The ASUW Student Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. via Zoom and typically posts links to their meetings here. For more information on ASUW candidates and elections, visit the ASUW Elections website.
