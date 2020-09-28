UW Pen Pals to save USPS and your sanity

The idea for UW Pen Pals came to junior Reneé Diaz the way most good ideas come to us: scrolling through TikTok at 1 a.m. With no regard for her sleep schedule, Diaz started laying the groundwork for a university-wide letter exchange to keep students connected and to support the United States Postal Service (USPS).
The USPS, which is designed as a government service rather than a profit-maximizing business, has seen financial troubles for years, but a pandemic-induced economic crisis has only made matters worse.
Despite a $10 billion emergency relief loan in late July, mail-slowing and price-raising policy changes by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy drew concern over whether the USPS would be equipped to handle an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots in the November presidential election.
Though these changes have been temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Eastern Washington, advocates encourage supporting the USPS by buying stamps.
In a two-birds-in-one-stone effort to find grassroots solutions to the struggling USPS and the collective loneliness of this moment, UW Pen Pals launched on Instagram on Sept. 2.
“I think especially during this time everyone is looking for something new, and that something new can be something we’ve had for a while,” Diaz said.
UW Pen Pal’s first post was a simple pastel purple logo and a swipe-through that directed participants to a Google Form to help Diaz and her small team assign matches.
“Your tiny idea could be huge in an instant,” Diaz said. “Your actions may be small in the present, but they can make a domino effect.”
Soon enough, the post amassed nearly 800 likes from the continued sharing across Instagram stories.
Initially, the Google Form was open for one week and was designed to help Diaz’s team match participants. This deadline was extended to Sept. 20 to accommodate the overwhelming interest.
The questionnaire asked students for basic information, their hobbies and interests, their Hogwarts house, and what element they would bend — all of which is critical information for pen pal matchmaking.
Diaz planned to use this information to mix and match individuals for interesting pairings, but with 700 responses in just five days and over 1,000 by Sept. 15, the small team took special requests into account but otherwise randomized the pairings.
The form allowed participants to make specific requests for their pen pal. While one participant used this as an opportunity to express their aversion to corn, Diaz says many queer students requested to be matched with other queer students, which UW Pen Pals plans to accomadate to the best of its abilities. Corn-related requests will not be considered in the matchmaking process.
“There was one person that submitted their form and said ‘USPS is dead’ and ‘Just email them,’” Guiomar Basualdo, a senior and a matchmaker for UW Pen Pals, said. “I think that person missed the point.”
Not only did Diaz receive tremendous support from the UW community, the day after she posted on Instagram, students at the University of California, Davis took inspiration and created their own pen pal program.
If everyone who signed up for UW Pen Pals had just one back-and-forth exchange of letters, the organization would easily bring a thousand dollars’ worth of stamps into circulation. If everyone who signed up bought a new $11 stamp booklet, the organization would be giving the USPS 10 times that much.
“While this project won’t give USPS all the funding they need, I do think it’s a way to remind ourselves and our community that the postal service is there and works and it is vital for us,” Basualdo said.
