Summer study abroad programs canceled due to coronavirus

The UW is canceling all summer study abroad programs in yet another example of how the COVID-19 pandemic is altering the plans of students and the university, according to an email sent to students March 26.
This decision, made by UW Study Abroad, was informed by guidance from the university and health officials as cases of the novel coronavirus top 500,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
“We firmly believe that study abroad is a transformational experience that should be available to every UW student, and we hope that you will have the opportunity to study abroad in the future,” the email from UW Study Abroad associate director Lauren Easterling reads.
The UW canceled all spring study abroad programs earlier this month and restricted all official travel to other countries until further notice last week.
Students set to study abroad in the summer will not be charged program and administrative fees. To request reimbursement of a study abroad insurance policy, students are encouraged to contact Cultural Insurance Services International.
UW Study Abroad also says it has asked program directors for 2021 to give students that would have been going this summer priority acceptance if they apply again.
Study abroad scholarships will be rescinded since students can no longer go, but those awards could be transferred to another term if used before summer 2021.
“We are very sorry to cancel summer quarter study abroad programs, and did not make the decision lightly,” Easterling said in the email.
The Daily previously reported that students traveling or doing study abroad in Peru, which recently went into a lockdown with mandatory quarantine, have been stranded there since mid-March as they try to make plans to come home.
This move looks to avoid such circumstances in the future as there are few countries not yet touched by the virus, which could lead to similar lockdowns that leave students in limbo.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
